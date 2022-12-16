"It is a problem for KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's century giving a selection headache

Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill's century in India's second innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh has created a selection headache, especially considering KL Rahul's twin failures.

Gill scored 110 runs off 152 balls in Chattogram on Friday, December 16, as the visitors set a massive 513-run fourth-innings target for the Tigers. KL Rahul, on the other hand, managed only 23 runs before pulling a Khaled Ahmed delivery straight down Taijul Islam's throat at fine leg.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel reviewing the third day's play, Chopra highlighted the selection conundrum ahead for India, explaining:

"It is a problem for KL Rahul that he has had two low scores. He got an inside edge in the first innings and got out to the bouncer trap in the second innings. He is an amazing player but with the job Shubman Gill has done, who will go out when Rohit Sharma comes back?"

The former Indian opener pointed out that Gill has made the most of the opportunity given to him, observing:

"Shubman Gill got out in the first innings but struck 110 runs off 152 balls in the second innings. Whenever you give him a chance, he grabs it with both hands, and gives you a sweet headache, that how will you keep him out?"

Gill struck 10 fours and three sixes during his innings. He put on a 113-run second-wicket partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara which gave the required impetus to the Indian innings.

"His playing style aligns with white-ball cricket" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been a consistent performer at the top of the order in ODI cricket.

Speaking about Gill's playing style, Chopra reckons it is more suited to limited-overs cricket, elaborating:

"What makes Shubman Gill special? He plays extremely clean. His playing style aligns with white-ball cricket, that his feet and body remain beside the ball and the path is always clean for the bat's downswing."

The renowned commentator believes Gill might succeed as a Test opener in subcontinental conditions but sees him as a long-term middle-order prospect for India, stating:

"He is aggressive by nature and has a very good temperament to play a big knock. He has struck a century and it's the first of many. He can play as an opener on subcontinental pitches, will score runs as well, but when I see him closely, I feel he is a No. 3 or No. 4 batter, for a long, long, long time."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #BANvIND When the opportunities are few and far between that's how you make it count. Congratulations on maiden Test ton @ShubmanGill When the opportunities are few and far between that's how you make it count. Congratulations on maiden Test ton @ShubmanGill 👏🏽 #BANvIND https://t.co/FV8A4uZdHW

With Pujara and Shreyas Iyer also delivering with the bat in the first Test against Bangladesh, it might not be possible to accommodate Gill in the middle order if Rohit Sharma is back as an opener for the next game.

The youngster might have to bide his time on the sidelines as the team management will likely persist with Rahul at the top of the order.

