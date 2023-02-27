"It was quite scary there towards the end" - Megan Schutt relieved after the match-winning over in T20 World Cup final

Australian pace bowler Megan Schutt admitted that it was a scary feeling before bowling the 17th over of the South African innings during the 2023 T20 World Cup final in Cape Town on Sunday (February 26). Schutt, who took the new ball, admitted that Australia were under pressure as Laura Woolvardt and Chloe Tyron kept plowing away at the target.

The 55-run stand between Woolvardt and Tyron gave the Proteas a glimmer of hope in a stiff chase of 157. However, Schutt struck in the 17th over to remove the former for 61 to give a big dent in the home side's hopes of lifting the trophy. Until that over, the Proteas required 53 off 24 deliveries and fell 19 runs short eventually.

Speaking after the game, the 30-year-old reflected that Woolvardt was hitting the ball incredibly well and felt Australia were fortunate to get her scalp at a crucial juncture.

As quoted by Perth Now, she stated:

"She was hitting them bloody nicely - and so was Chloe. So, it was honestly quite scary there towards the end. We were under the pump, don't get me wrong ... she probably tried to play me too square and that did her in but she was hitting down the ground beautifully. Crucial wicket, but just lucky that it came off."

Australia elected to bat first and huffed and puffed their way to 156-6, with Beth Mooney's 73 off 54 deliveries being the highlight. The defending champions bowled incredibly well as Schutt, Ashleigh Garnder, Jess Jonassen, and Darcie Brown claimed one wicket each.

"She's a pretty calm character" - Megan Schutt hails Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning lifts the trophy. (Image Credits: Getty)

The South Australian feels Meg Lanning's level-headedness has rubbed off on the entire team and that she remains composed even before the big clash. She added:

"I think because she's a pretty calm character kind of rubs off on us. She presents this calmness. I mean, her chat before this game was cool because it was a bit more ampie, a few swear words in there - Meg doesn't swear a lot! - so that was really cool. She's been a leader for so long that she knows what people need to succeed -- whether that's individually or as a team."

Australia, unbeaten throughout the tournament, lifted their third consecutive T20 World Cup and their sixth overall.

Poll : 0 votes