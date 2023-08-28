"It really opens up a number of possibilities for Rohit Sharma" - Saba Karim on Prasidh Krishna's return

Former cricketer Saba Karim believes that Prasidh Krishna's addition to India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023 will be very beneficial for the Men in Blue.

He pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma now has more options to choose from while forming his pace attack for the ODI continental showpiece. Saba suggested that Prasidh could be added to the playing XI if Mohammed Siraj struggles to get going.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, the former selector explained:

"Very strong pace bowling component now. This has opened up a number of opportunities for Rohit Sharma. If he wants to go in with three genuine quicks, he can get in Mohammed Siraj as the third seamer. In case Siraj is not bowling well, you can bring in Prasidh Krishna."

"With Prasidh Krishna getting fit, it really opens up a number of possibilities for Rohit Sharma but also adds to the striking force of the Indian pace bowling contingent."

Saba Karim further stated that the presence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, alongside youngsters like Prasidh and Siraj, makes India's bowling attack a formidable one, adding:

"You have Mohammed Shami, a strike bowler par excellence. Then you have Jasprit Bumrah, we have seen what he is capable of doing. Plus, in backup, if you have someone like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, it just goes to show that this is a complete kind of pace bowling attack."

Notably, Prasidh Krishna was on the sidelines for a long time due to a lower back injury. He made his return in the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and Ireland. He picked up four wickets from two innings in his comeback series.

"Now that Yuzvendra Chahal is not there, Kuldeep Yadav is even more important" - Abhishek Nayar

During the discussion, former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar highlighted that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will play a big role for India in the Asia Cup 2023, considering that Yuzvendra Chahal isn't part of the team.

He opined that Kuldeep has looked in great rhythm of late. Nayar noted that the crafty spinner delivered wonderful performances in the white-ball matches against West Indies, even dominating an in-form Nicholas Pooran in the T20I series, stating (via Jio Cinema):

"When Kuldeep Yadav is bowling at 85-90 kph speed and his ball is drifting in the air, it tells you that he is bowling terrifically well. We saw him do that constantly and consistently in West Indies, especially when he was bowling to the likes of Pooran, someone who is in top form and at the peak of his powers."

"You could see the control he had. I feel Kuldeep Yadav is really important. Now that Yuzvendra Chahal is not there, Kuldeep Yadav is even more important."

India will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2023. The much-awaited game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.