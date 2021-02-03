"It was a remarkable victory" - Kane Williamson hails India's historic win Down Under

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson applauded the way a depleted Indian team played out of their skins to beat Australia 2-1 in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The visitors were annihilated at the Adelaide Oval inside three days. They were then going to be without the services of skipper Virat Kohli for the rest of the series. Adding to their misery, India also suffered a plethora of injuries to their crucial players.

Speaking to Sports Today, Kane Williamson explained how difficult it is to compete against Australia in their own backyard. The 30-year-old and his men were whitewashed by the Aussies last summer. Thus, he had immense respect for what India had achieved despite all the adversities.

“Anytime you play Australia, it’s incredibly tough and to play in their backyard is an added challenge. For India to go there and perform the way they did, in particular with so many injuries and players out, it was truly a remarkable victory,” Kane Williamson said.

"I am sure the Indian team got a huge buzz out of their win" - Kane Williamson

Team India

Australia were going into the fourth Test at the Gabba defending a proud record of being invincible at the venue for the past 32 years. The hosts were the favorites to keep that unbeaten streak alive as India had an inexperienced bowling attack for the final Test.

Although they lacked experience, the visitors were determined to end Australia's dominance in Brisbane. Through brilliant performances from a number of youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar, India sealed a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba.

This series win has put Team India in pole position to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Kane Williamson admired the grit shown by the injury-ravaged Indian team at the Gabba.

“You throw in the Test Championship context that’s added, but I think just the challenge they faced and the way they stood up, I think their bowling unit collectively had 7 or 8 Tests between them going into the last game at the Gabba as well,” Kane Williamson asserted.

The 30-year-old believes India's morale would be at an all-time high after such a satisfying performance under difficult circumstances.

“No doubt, India would have been absolutely thrilled. I am sure the team got a huge buzz out of that as well," Kane Williamson further added.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand team has confirmed its place in the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played from June 18-22. The Black Caps will closely watch the upcoming four-match Test series between India and England. The result of that series would determine which team could join the Kiwis in the showpiece event at Lord's.