"It reminded you slightly of Wasim Akram" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shaheen Shah Afridi's dismissal of Mahmudullah in PAK vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shaheen Shah Afridi's spell in Pakistan's 2023 World Cup win against Bangladesh. He pointed out that the left-arm seamer's dismissal of Mahmudullah reminded him of Wasim Akram.

Afridi registered figures of 3/23 in nine overs as the Men in Green bowled out the Bangla Tigers for 204 in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. Babar Azam's side then chased down the below-par target with seven wickets and 17.3 overs to spare to climb to fifth spot in the points table.

Reflecting on Pakistan's bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Afridi and Mohammad Wasim (3/31) for striking crucial blows, particularly the former's dismissal of Mahmudullah. He elaborated (1:45):

"The way Shaheen started here, his numbers are very good against Bangladesh, he is doing very well in this tournament and has reached the landmark (100 ODI wickets) very quickly. He picked up wickets with the new ball and the way he dismissed Mahmudullah with the old ball, I thought that was beautiful."

The former India opener added:

"He came around the stumps and took the ball away. It reminded you slightly of Wasim Akram. Wasim Jr - he gets the ball to reverse swing nicely because he has a slightly round-arm action. He hit the ball on the stumps, that was quite impressive."

Chopra highlighted that Afridi and Wasim set up the game for Pakistan. He also praised Haris Rauf (2/36) for adding a little spice in the middle.

"The less you talk about spin, the better it is" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's spin bowling

Usama Mir was the only frontline spinner fielded by Pakistan in Tuesday's game. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Pakistan's spinners have been disappointing. He said (1:20):

"The less you talk about spin, the better it is because there is no potency in spin. Spin is not there at all. There is nothing. It's only for name, now they don't even play Shadab (Khan), whether it was a concussion or not."

The reputed commentator added that Pakistan ended up playing with just one frontline spinner in Usama Mir, with Iftikhar Ahmed being made to perform the fifth bowler's role. He observed:

"(Mohammad) Nawaz, Usama Mir - no one seems to have the ability to do a great job. In fact, they got Iftikhar to bowl 10 overs. Iftikhar was the fifth bowler. This has become the situation now. Nothing against Iftikhar but you know what I mean."

Usama dismissed Towhid Hridoy but conceded 66 runs in his 10-over spell. Iftikhar was given the new ball and finished with economical figures of 1/44 in 10 overs.

Poll : Will Shaheen Shah Afridi finish as the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes