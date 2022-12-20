Former leg spinner Danish Kaneria has slammed the Pakistan team for their ordinary performances in the ongoing home Test series against England, as they are on the verge of being whitewashed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated that the visiting team should avoid sending their main teams to Pakistan after their sub-par performances in recent times.

He mentioned that other countries should consider touring with their 'C' teams to save Pakistan from any further embarrassment. Kaneria remarked:

"It is my request to other countries not to send their main team to Pakistan. Otherwise, we will have to face such embarrassment again and again. Please send us your 'C' team so that we somehow manage to win. We no longer have the ability to win. We don't have any quality players or superstars in the team."

Kaneria expressed his displeasure over the approach of the Pakistani players, blaming them for the heartbreaking series loss. He claimed that certain players from the squad didn't play for the team and instead were only bothered about their personal records.

He added that while skipper Babar Azam has scored over 1000 runs this year, it is of no use since the team has been unable to win important games. Kaneria added:

"The approach of this Pakistani team was nonsense. It seemed as if we were a visiting team playing in Australia or England. The players scored their own runs to safeguard their place in the team. Babar Azam scored 1000 runs. He should make a pickle out of it and hang it in his room. England crushed us in all departments."

Notably, England won both the first and second Tests against Pakistan by 74 runs and 26 runs, respectively. They look all set to win the series 3-0, given that they have eight wickets in hand and require just 55 more runs to clinch victory in the ongoing third Test with two days of play still left.

"We talk a lot about other teams, but why not take a look at our cricket instead?" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistani team management

Kaneria also mentioned how Pakistan's team management should consider adding more youngsters to their squad. He feels that losses won't hurt as much if they play their U19 team instead of their main squad.

He urged the Pakistani think tank to concentrate on their own performances instead of targeting other teams. Kaneria added:

"The Pakistani players are only concerned about their own performances and not the team. There is nobody to question them. We talk a lot about other teams, but why not take a look at our cricket instead? Pakistan cricket is sinking. There has to be a complete revamp. We should send our U-19 team instead. Even if they lose, it won't be disappointing."

Pakistan have set England a target of 167 runs in the third and final Test of the series. Ben Stokes and Co. appear favorites to win the contest, given that they are 112/3 at stumps on Day 3.

