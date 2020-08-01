Former India selector Roger Binny believes that 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh was rightfully dropped by the selectors towards the end of his career as his form just tapered away. Yuvraj Singh, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, had said that the BCCI does not treat the senior players who are towards the end of their career very well.

But Roger Binny focused on the more practical aspect of things and he is of the opinion that as a player gets old, he fails to perform at the level that he used to. Thus if a player is dropped from the team due to poor form then it is right on the part of the selectors.

"Towards the end of your career, when you are playing your last few years, you are not the same as you were earlier. Your fitness levels are down, you are not performing as well as you have done in the past. So I think Yuvraj probably felt he could play little more cricket," Roger Binny told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

"I think he had tremendous talent and in his era he was one of the tremendous strikers of the ball in world cricket. So he had a fantastic career and I feel that it was the right time where he was dropped and some youngster came into his place," Roger Binny further added.

You cannot blame the selectors for dropping you: Roger Binny

Yuvraj Singh also had spoken about how his fellow teammates Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, and Virender Sehwag were mistreated by the BCCI towards the twilight of their careers.

But Roger Binny is firmly of the opinion that no individual comes before the team. The former India all-rounder feels that if a youngster deserves to play ahead of a senior player in the playing eleven, then it is the right thing to do.

"Maybe they feel that way but definitely selectors were strict with him. So you can't blame the selectors for that. The selectors are strict and they look through the team. The captain is the main one in the team and he has to answer out there. So it is an effort from the five selectors and a captain," Roger Binny said.

Roger Binny served as a national selector between 2012 and 2015, when he was replaced by former India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad.

Yuvraj Singh failed to cement his place in the team during Binny's tenure and later in his career. The southpaw would go on to call time on his career in 2019, two years after playing his last international game for India.