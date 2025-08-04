"It’s advantage India for two factors” - Former cricketer’s massive prediction ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 04, 2025 10:32 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Team India are four wickets away from levelling the England series [Credit: Getty]

Former all-rounder Sanjay Bangar believes Team India will be at a slight advantage heading into Day 5 of the fifth Test against England at the Oval. With the visitors trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five affair, the series finale hangs in the balance after four enthralling days.

Chasing 374 for victory, the game is well-poised with the hosts at 339/6, requiring another 35 runs on the final day. The visitors were in the middle of an incredible comeback with three wickets in a 10-over stretch when bad light stopped play for the day.

Nevertheless, Bangar pointed to the Indian seamers coming out fresh on the fifth morning as a crucial factor. He said after the end of Day 4 on ESPN Cricinfo (8:44):

"It's tough and it's going to be a very tight game. These 35 runs, because of the break, I feel it's advantage India for two factors. One being the three seamers who are going to operate now, and I don't foresee spin playing any part from now, are going to be fresh and raring to go. That's a big positive for India."
He added:

"The second positive for India is that the lower order (England) will have to sleep on it. The 35 runs suddenly start to weigh on your mind and it is going to be a mountain to climb for the rest of the batters. So that is going to be advantage India."

Shubman Gill's side were in control of proceedings with England reeling at 106/3 before Joe Root and Harry Brook added 195 for the fourth wicket. However, the visitors removed both centurions in quick succession to give themselves a realistic chance of winning the game and levelling the series.

"Straightaway take the new ball as it comes" - Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar urged India to immediately take the new ball once it becomes available on Day 5 of the Oval Test. The visitors achieved incredible success with the old ball at the end of Day 4, with three wickets in the space of 62 deliveries.

Having bowled 76.2 overs, they are only 3.4 overs away from having the second new ball option available.

"Bowl those four overs and straightaway take the new ball as it comes because Overton is a guy who is standing right in front of the stumps. So if a ball jags back, he is gone for all money. Then you have Tongue and Atkinson, for whom their approach might be questionable with this tense passage of play," said Bangar (via the aforementioned source).
He added:

"And Jamie Smith for whatever brilliance he has shown in the earlier Test matches suddenly seems to be slightly out of touch because he was stroking the ball Beautifully in the initial part of the series."

A win for the Asian side will result in a 2-2 draw, while an English victory will secure a 3-1 series win for the hosts.

