"It's a big boost, I had always dreamt of winning games for India" - Suryakumar Yadav

A slim victory courtesy of a dream debut innings by Suryakumar Yadav in the penultimate T20I ensured team India remain in the hunt for the series title against England in the ongoing series. In the final T20I of the series, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss once again and decided to put India in to bat first.

At the toss, Virat Kohli revealed the would open alongside Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has been dropped and T Natarajan has been brought back into the playing XI. India's hero in the 4th T20I, Suryakumar Yadav will continue to bat at No. 3 for the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the toss, Suryakumar Yadav revealed how he had planned to tackle England's bowlers in the previous game.

"I was happy with the way things went. I had planned against a few of the bowlers when I was preparing back in my room. I knew how hard Archer could come at me because I've played against him in the last two-three years in the IPL." Suryakumar Yadav said.

He further added that his innings in the penultimate T20I was a major boost to his personal confidence.

"I feel it's a big boost. I had always dreamt of winning games for India, and I was really happy with that. Let's see how it goes tonight." he added.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's interview here

I am flexible batting at any position: Suryakumar Yadav

Addressing his batting position preferences, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that even though he enjoys batting at No. 3, he is open to batting at any position given an opportunity.

Advertisement

"When we are chasing, we have a target in our mind. We have to keep it simple and go ahead in the same way. If you ask me, I am flexible batting at any position, but right now I'm enjoying batting at number 3." Suryakumar Yadav said.

Also read: IND vs ENG Playing XI and Toss updates for 5th T20I

After a nail-biting finish in the 4th T20I and the series evenly poised, #TeamIndia will take on England in the final T20I.



Who do you reckon will take the 🏆 home tonight?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LpvVpaXCk2 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021