"It's a bit of a bummer" - Ellyse Perry on getting out on 99 vs England in Women's Ashes

Star Australian women's team all-rounder Ellyse Perry said missing out on a century against England on Day 1 of the one-off Test was a "bit of a bummer."

Perry starred with the bat as the Women's Ashes commenced at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Australia No.3 scored 99 runs from 153 balls with the help of 15 boundaries as the visitors posted 328 for 7 at the day's end.

Perry was dismissed by England debutant Lauren Filer as she sliced for a drive, playing away from the body, only to get caught by Nat-Sciver Brunt at gully.

Filer had trapped Perry for LBW on the very first ball of her spell but the DRS confirmed an inside edge on the Australian's bat.

Speaking after the end of gameplay on Day 1, Perry mentioned her dismissal and struggles against Filer. She said:

"So that ball just had my measure, which is totally fine. It's [The Hundred] a number, and one that we talk about a lot in cricket, but the whole experience out there today was so much fun. I've loved every opportunity. Sometimes things just go that way. It's hard to be disappointed."

She added:

"Like every other ball, it's just an opportunity at a particular moment in time, and I'd had a really great tussle with Filer the whole time. I thought she was extremely impressive today on debut and brought the game alive at different points."

Ellyse Perry has scored 752 runs in 17 Test innings at an impressive average of 75.20, including her career-best 213 not out against England in the Sydney Test of 2017.

Even though she couldn't register her third three-figure score in Test cricket, Perry was delighted by her contributions to the team. She said:

"It was nice to contribute. It was nice to be a part of a few really good partnerships, particularly that one with TMac (119 runs with Tahlia McGrath). It's just like any other time to get out. It's a bit of a bummer, but gosh, the game definitely goes on, and life goes on for sure."

"I think that's a great day of Test cricket" - Ellyse Perry

England bounced back in the second half of the day as they picked up five wickets to restrict Australia at 328/7 as the visitors were domineering at 202/2 at one stage.

Ashleigh Gardner (40) and Annabel Sutherland (39*) put up 77 runs for the seventh wicket to power Australia past 300. Speaking in general about Day 1, Perry felt that both teams shared the honors.

The 32-year-old said:

"If both teams look at it, I think they'd be pretty happy with today in different areas, and then there's probably other areas where one team got the upper hand over the other. So yeah, I think that's a great day of Test cricket, if it looks like that."

Sutherland will resume Australia's innings on the second day with Alana King (7*) at the other end.

Poll : 0 votes