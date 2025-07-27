"It's a bit of a statement" - Australian legend's massive claim on Shubman Gill after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:36 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill produced a gritty knock on Day 4 at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Indian skipper Shubman Gill has made a resounding statement with his defiant knock on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series, the visitors conceded a massive lead of 311 runs after the first innings.

Things further worsened for Team India when they sank to 0/2 in the first over of their second innings. However, the 25-year-old displayed incredible fortitude and skill in thwarting the English attack over the final two sessions of the fourth day.

The Indian skipper scored 78* off 167 deliveries to take his side to 174/2, heading into the final day.

Talking about Gill's fighting knock at the end of Day 4 on Sky Sports, Ponting said [8:59]:

"It's a bit of a statement from the captain, Shubman Gill. He has come out under extreme pressure for this innings. We've been critical about him tactically through the course of this game and so to come out at 0/2, he was under a lot of pressure to stand up as a captain and a player."
He added:

"But, there's still a long way to go and because this wicket is so slow, it won't be easy to start on for anybody so once you've got a partnership like this, it's really important that you stretch it out."

Gill broke records for fun in the first two Tests with a double century and two centuries. However, he endured three consecutive low scores following those heroics before the second innings half-century in the ongoing Test.

"They are real tough and they fight" - Ricky Ponting on Team India

Ricky Ponting praised Team India for their stunning comeback after looking to be down and out on Day 4 of the Manchester Test against India. Skipper Gill found great company in the in-form KL Rahul as the duo added an unbeaten 174 for the third wicket after the side were reeling at 0/2.

"It's a great comeback. There is something about these more modern Indian players, they are real tough and they fight. And they tend to bat better on really wearing wickets because that's what they are used to batting on at home," said Ponting (via the aforementioned source).

Gill and Rahul are India's top two run-scorers thus far in the series with 697 and 508 runs, respectively. The visitors must win or save the Manchester Test to stay alive in the series, heading into the final Test at the Oval.

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
