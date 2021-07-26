It's blue hearts everywhere as Mumbai Indians cheer for Suryakumar Yadav on his maiden Test call-up

Suryakumar Yadav's promotion to the Test squad in the upcoming series against England has been headlining sports publications across the world. With Prithvi Shaw, the Mumbai lad will be joining the side ahead of the first Test starting August 4.

There was enough appreciation and congratulations flowing in for the 30-year-old and Mumbai Indians, the IPL franchise he's been part of, paid some rich wishes to the middle-order batsman.

Taking to Instagram, MI uploaded two posts - one of his domestic days and the other, an infographic charting his timeline from being snubbed to being part of the Test squad in 2020 to his foray less than a year later.

The first post of Yadav in whites was captioned: "Surya in whites 🤩 𝗟𝗢𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 🔜 🔥 Paltan, are you excited to watch @surya_14kumar in the Indian Test Squad? 😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND"

The second post read: "𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙰𝙻 𝙾𝙵 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚂𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚈 ➡️ 𝗧𝗥𝗬, 𝗧𝗥𝗬.. 𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗦𝗨𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗘𝗗.We all know a story which ends with this moral. Presenting the latest version. It’s not about a spider who climbed the wall or a frog who leaped out of the pit. It’s about a 𝔹𝕆𝕐 𝔽ℝ𝕆𝕄 𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 who didn’t give up on his 𝔻ℝ𝔼𝔸𝕄𝕊. A proud journey for @surya_14kumar. 🇮🇳💙. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #ENGvIND"

Yadav showed the love back by posting the images as part of his IG story with a blue heart. See both posts below:

Suryakumar Yadav's run in recent times

What has worked in favor of Suryakumar Yadav is his recent form with the bat. With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, recent performances with the bat will definitely make him a frontrunner for a slot in the marquee event.

With 139 runs in his three T20I innings, he has an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 169.51. He has also scored fifties in two out of three innings.

Suryakumar Yadav scored 124 runs in the three ODI innings he played for Team India. He has done this at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 122.77.

Only time will tell how he fares if he gets a shot against England.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar