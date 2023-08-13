“It’s been bothering me for ages” - AB de Villiers baffled with criticism of Hardik Pandya for leaving Tilak Varma “stranded” on 49*

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has been surprised at the amount of criticism that was directed at Hardik Pandya after he hit a six in the third T20I against West Indies, with Tilak Varma unbeaten on 49 at the other end. De Villiers added that people’s over obsession with stats is something that has been bothering him for ages.

India beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I against the Windies in Guyana on August 8. Chasing 160, they were 158/3 in the 18th over. Varma took a single off the fourth ball to move to 49. Pandya then launched the next ball from Rovman Powell over the ropes to seal victory for the Men in Blue in a must-win game.

Many cricket pundits were critical of the Indian captain for not allowing young Varma a chance to reach his half-century. Some fans on social media, shared clips of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli blocking deliveries to allow their respective partners to take strike. De Villiers, however, backed Pandya. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“It doesn’t matter if you get 50 or 100 or 150 or 200. Who cares if you get five or 10 wickets? Who will care is your teammate next to you who knows that you played for the team. You got the two important wickets of the day. Yes, your name will not be on a board, but you committed to a game plan. You got the important wickets, which ultimately contributed in your team winning the match.

“It’s [obsession with personal landmarks] been bothering me for ages. Commentators are guilty of this. They push it. It’s not about stats or milestones, it about players who are committed to play for the team.”

While Varma struck four fours and a six in his fluent 49* off 37 balls in Guyana, Pandya returned unbeaten on 20 off 15, striking one four and a six.

“Those are the cricketers that I rate the most” - De Villiers on players who don’t play for milestones

While on the topic of numbers, De Villiers stated that he rates cricketers who do not play for personal milestones, but are committed to the team’s cause higher than others. The Proteas legend concluded:

“Doesn’t matter what he gets - 30 or 60. Was there pressure on him? Yes. He committed to the team. When he walks off into the room, I can say, ‘that was a good knock or well bowled there because you didn’t play for yourself’. Those are the cricketers that I rate the most - the highest of them all.”

Speaking of Varma, he will be action when India face West Indies in the deciding T20I in Florida on Sunday, August 13.