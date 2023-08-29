"It's as close to international cricket as you can get" - Wayne Parnell on IPL

South African speedster Wayne Parnell feels that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. With instances of teams scoring 200 increasing every year, the 34-year-old reckons the level of competition has risen alarmingly.

IPL 2023 witnessed most number of totals of over 200 with 37, while the aggregate of 400 runs in a match was crossed on 37 occasions. The total of 257 in 20 overs hammered by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) proved to be the second-highest total in IPL history.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Parnell observed that the IPL's level has become as good as international cricket.

"The last time I played in the IPL was in 2014, where you'd get a score of 200 every six or seven games. Now, teams are scoring 200 almost every other game and you're also seeing those scores being chased down. So batting-wise, the skill level has gone up.

"It's as close to international cricket as you can get - more than any other league. It's so tough and so fierce and the level of competition is very high."

IPL 2023 was also Parnell's first year in the lucrative tournament since 2014, after being signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the injured Reece Topley. The South African finished with nine scalps in seven matches at 26.22.

"When you have kids, it puts a different spin on life" - Wayne Parnell

Wayne Parnell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Parnell also went on to share his perspective on his future with South African cricket team, with franchise deals mounting. The veteran said:

"As a younger player, playing for South Africa is the ultimate thing, or playing in the IPL is the ultimate thing. Playing in all these leagues is amazing. But when you have kids, it puts a different spin on life. Cricket is a game. I still go out and try my best but when I'm done playing, no one is going to think of me.

"The game is going to move on. There are going to be other superstars coming through. As a player you are just part of the conveyor belt, but when you are on it, you have to enjoy it."

The left-arm seamer will be in action when South Africa face Australia in five ODIs. However, both teams will first clash in three T20Is, starting on Wednesday (August 30).