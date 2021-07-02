"It's cool to smile" - Ritika Sajdeh urges Rohit Sharma to do away with his somber poses

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is currently in England enjoying some time off ahead of the five-match Test series against England, which starts in August. Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, recently shared a story on her Instagram account where she was seen urging him to smile for the pictures.

Sajdeh attached a note to the picture with a message:

"Someone tell him it's cool to smile."

You can view the story here.

The Indian players have been granted three weeks off after an eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

After the tough final, Indian players have been spending time traveling around the UK. Rohit Sharma recently shared a picture with his daughter Samaira where he was helping her get on a carousel ride.

"I don’t think he’ll have any issue in adjusting" - Salman Butt backs Rohit Sharma to come good against England

Rohit Sharma scored 34 and 30 in the World Test Championship final and provided India with decent enough starts despite difficult batting conditions.

While many fans and experts are unhappy that he hasn't kicked on to score a big hundred in overseas conditions, he has received support from Salman Butt. The former Pakistan skipper has backed the Indian opener to come good against England in their upcoming five-match Test series.

Speaking on Cricket Baaz's YouTube channel, Butt said:

"If you see there was so much swing [in the WTC final], he wasn’t dismissed early and provided decent starts… If you go through all the Test cricket of the last couple of years, this was the most difficult pitch to bat on… everything was tailor-made for fast bowlers. And he looked very compact in that.

"I think he has enough experience to not make childish mistakes or say that he can’t fulfill his role because he’s habitual to something else. He’s that much experienced across the globe… I don’t think he’ll have any issue in adjusting."

The last time India toured England was in 2018 when they were beaten 4-1 by the hosts in the five-match Test series. Virat Kohli and Co. will hope for a turnaround in fortunes this time around, and Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly have to play a major role in that.

