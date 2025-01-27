“It’s definitely something I want to try” - England wicketkeeper’s huge statement on IPL ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith has set his sights on an IPL contract in the future, as he aims to nail down his role as a finisher in the ongoing T20I series against India. The right-handed batter underlined family reasons for not putting his name forward in the auction for IPL 2025.

Smith made his T20I debut during the second game of the series at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25 and crafted a 12-ball 22 cameo to drive England to a competitive 165 in their stipulated 20 overs. However, the tourists lost with four balls to spare as Tilak Varma's unbeaten 72 guided India to victory. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0.

Speaking ahead of the third T20I in Rajkot, Smith said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

Trending

"With a young family at home and the potential to be away a lot with England this year, there's a lot of cricket, it was best for me to pull out this year. Family has always been my priority, you are a long time on the road and any time I can spend at home, is good. This is a long tour, two or three months, so I want to be at home as much as I can. Hopefully, I can showcase what I am about as a cricketer for potential IPL moving forward. it's definitely something I want to try."

In 86 T20s, the 24-year-old has accumulated 1376 runs at 23.72 alongside a strike rate of 138.29, compiling seven half-centuries.

"I've got a very clear role in the Test side" - Jamie Smith seeks regular place in England's limited-overs side

Jamie Overton (L) celebrates a wicket with Jamie Smith. (Credits: Getty)

In the same interview, Smith also underlined his desire to be an all-format player for the national side moving forward. With the youngster acknowledging that he has a clarity of role in the Test side, he hopes to have the same in limited-overs cricket.

"I want to play all formats for England. That's the main goal. I'm seeing these games [as] an opportunity I get to experiment and showcase my skills, I want to do that. It would be nice to fix down a role so that everyone knows that you are going to be that number six batter in T20, it gives you a little bit more clarity to train and prepare with. I've got a very clear role in the Test side, keeping wicket and batting seven. That makes it much easier to prepare for. I feel confident I can go out and perform in any role that is thrown at me."

England face a must-win game against India in Rajkot after going down 0-2 in the five-game T20I series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news