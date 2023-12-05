"It’s definitely something that we’ll talk about for a long time" Daryl Mitchell recalls 'special' 2023 World Cup semifinal vs India

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said he was mesmerized by the incredible atmosphere generated by the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against India.

Chasing a mammoth target of 398, the Kiwis lost by 70 runs and were knocked out of the race to the final. However, Mitchell spoke about how his family was in attendance and how the whole presence of the crowd gave him unforgettable memories.

Speaking to CricBlog, here's what Daryl Mitchell had to say about the Wankhede crowd during the semifinal:

"That night was pretty special. I had my family there which was awesome that they were able to experience the Mumbai crowd and the noise that was created. It’s definitely something that we’ll talk about for a long time to come as a family, but, yeah, you’d much rather win games of cricket than not.”

He further added:

"We’re obviously gutted to have not gone the whole way and win that tournament. I thought we were in positions to try and win those games, but at the same time, when you come up against world class teams like India in Mumbai on that night; it was a pretty special night, and the crowd and the atmosphere are things that stick with you for life that’s for sure.”

Daryl Mitchell on his sensational hundred in Mumbai

While the Kiwis lost the game, Daryl Mitchell was the standout performer for his side as he smashed 134 off just 119 balls. It was also his second hundred against the Men in Blue in the tournament, having already scored one earlier in the league phase when the two teams met in Dharamshala.

Recalling his knock, Mitchell stated:

"It’s always bittersweet when you have your own personal success but it doesn’t eventuate in a win. It’s why we play the game, to try and win games. Again, for me, I’m a competitor; I just want to get stuck in and try help us win games for our country, so that’s always the challenge."

New Zealand are currently 0-1 down in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh with the second Test to begin on December 6