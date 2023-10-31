"It's a disgrace that these stories are being leaked" - Michael Vaughan on Babar Azam's WhatsApp chat controversy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for planting stories against Babar Azam in the middle of the 2023 World Cup.

Vaughan opined that the treatment that Babar has received from the PCB is very disrespectful. The former cricketer suggested that the PCB should have at least waited for the World Cup to be over before stirring up the captaincy controversy.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan remarked:

"I just don't like the lack of respect that Babar Azam is being shown. It's a disgrace that these stories are being leaked—the stories that Shaheen Afridi is going to be the captain. Babar Azam is a wonderful player, world-class, and fantastic for Pakistan and for the world game. When you see these kind of stories about captains during a World Cup, (I'd say) leave it till the end".

The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that the PCB can hand over the captaincy reins to some other player after the showpiece event, but also urged them to show some respect to Babar.

"If, at the end of the World Cup, you think that he is not the right person to take Pakistan forward as a captain, no problem; you are allowed to make that decision," Vaughan added. "But during a World Cup, and when the gossip is coming from your board, I find that really disrespectful."

According to recent reports, Babar Azam's days as Pakistan's captain are numbered. Furthermore, a few Pakistani news channels also published the batter's WhatsApp chat with PCB COO Salman Naseer.

"There's more to do as a captain in 50-over cricket and Test match cricket" - Michael Vaughan on reports of Shaheen Afridi being Pakistan's new skipper

Michael Vaughan also spoke about the possibility of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi being named as Babar Azam's successor after the 2023 World Cup.

He argued that while Shaheen has won two Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophies as skipper, leading the team in longer formats will be a much bigger challenge.

Vaughan elaborated:

"Shaheen Afridi has lifted a couple of PSL trophies, but it's T20 cricket. I am not saying that the captain doesn't do anything in T20 cricket, but the game kind of sets itself up naturally. There are match-ups, and they get pieces of paper these days. I don't think as much man-management happens in T20 cricket as it does in 50-over cricket. There's more to do as a captain in 50-over cricket and Test match cricket."

Babar Azam and company have performed underwhelmingly in the ongoing ICC event. With just two wins from six games, they are currently placed seventh in the points table.