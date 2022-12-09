“It’s not an easy job” – Alyssa Healy all geared up for the T20I series against India Women

Australia Women’s newly appointed captain Alyssa Healy is all geared up for the upcoming five-match T20I series in India. The wicket-keeper batter said it's not an easy job to lead the national team, but she loves challenges. She also claimed to be a different captain compared to Meg Lanning, who is continuing her indefinite break from the game.

Speaking to the ICC, Healy said:

"It's not an easy job, but it's a challenge and I love a challenge. I love thriving in those high-pressure situations."

She added:

"For me right now, it's captaining this series and captaining this group and for me, I'm a very different leader to Meg. I'm a different personality, and it's about me just putting my spin on that role and making sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had."

Healy gives an update on Meg Lanning’s future

Alyssa Healy feels that Meg Lanning, who guided Australia to their maiden Commonwealth Games gold, will have the luxury to decide on her future whether she wants to make a comeback or announce retirement.

She said:

"We're not 100 percent certain on what the future holds for Meg, she'll make some decisions in her own time and she's afforded that opportunity."

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes, meanwhile, has retired from international cricket.

Australia Women and India Women will lock horns for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday (December 9) after the Commonwealth Games final. They have won four out of their last five meetings against India, including an abandoned game. The visitors will look to start the T20I series on a winning note in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2023.

Australia Women's squad for India tour: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Shutt, and Annabel Sutherland.

