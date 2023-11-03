"It's easy to spoil anyone's career" - Aakash Chopra praises Rohit Sharma's handling of Mohammed Siraj in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra lavished praise on Rohit Sharma for giving the new ball to Mohammed Siraj in India's 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka despite the seamer's recent lean run.

The Men in Blue set the Lankan Lions a 358-run target in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. Siraj then registered figures of 3/16 in seven overs as India completed an emphatic 302-run win to book their berth in the semi-finals.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Rohit for continuing to show faith in Siraj with the new ball.

He elaborated (2:10):

"I will first praise Rohit Sharma concerning Mohammed Siraj. There were discussions that he shouldn't be given the new ball as (Mohammed) Shami is there. A captain makes a player. It's easy to spoil anyone's career but very difficult to make it."

The former India opener also pointed out that Rohit resisting the temptation of giving the new ball to in-form Mohammed Shami has helped him get Siraj back to his best.

"You have to face criticism and pressure at times because there was merit as Shami was doing better," Chopra said. "However, if he had not supported Siraj now, you might not have got that Miyan Magic back, at least in this World Cup, but now Miyan Magic is back."

Jasprit Bumrah started the Sri Lankan collapse by dismissing Pathum Nissanka off the first ball of the Sri Lankan innings. Siraj then got rid of Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama with his first and fifth deliveries.

The Hyderabad seamer castled Kusal Mendis with the first ball of his next over to virtually put the game beyond the island nation's reach. Shami (5/18) then ran through the Lankan middle and lower order to complete the annihilation.

"Guys get out when they see Mohammed Siraj's face" - Aakash Chopra on Sri Lanka's struggles against the seamer

Mohammed Siraj dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup in the Asia Cup final as well. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Sri Lanka's problems were compounded as they had to deal with a marauding Mohammed Shami along with Mohammed Siraj.

He observed (0:05):

"Sri Lanka have scored a total of 105 runs in the last two matches (against India) and 20 players have got out. Guys get out when they see Mohammed Siraj's face. Shami was there alongside Siraj this time. Sensational, spectacular, scintillating - he is just unbelievable."

The renowned commentator pointed out that India have been the standout team in the tournament. He stated (0:45):

"You have to keep praising the Indian team as they have reached the semi-finals. They have won seven out of seven games and become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and let's be fair and honest, we haven't seen a better team than India in this tournament."

India's win against Sri Lanka took them to 14 points from seven games and sealed their spot in the semi-finals. They will lock horns with South Africa in their next game in Kolkata on Sunday, a match that could decide the eventual table-toppers.

