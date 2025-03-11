“It’s not fun, Sanjana” - KL Rahul’s hilarious response to interviewer after 2025 Champions Trophy win [Watch]

India's wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul came up with a hilarious response when he was asked about keeping to the Indian spinners after the 2025 Champions Trophy win. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai to clinch the title.

After the game, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is also the wife of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, asked KL Rahul how much fun it is to work with the spinners in the nets and on the field.

To her question, Rahul gave an honest answer, saying it is not fun as he has to squat 200-250 times while keeping to them.

"It's not fun, Sanjana. I have to squat 200-250 times when these are spinners are bowling," he said.

However, KL Rahul also praised the Indian spin quartet for their performance throughout the Champions Trophy and admitted that it is challenging for him as a keeper behind the stumps when they are bowling.

"They are high quality. The pitches obviously assisted them a bit, so that makes them even more dangerous and that makes it even more challenging for me behind the stumps to keep against them. The way they have bowled, they way they have used those conditions have been phenomenal," he added.

The video of the interview was posted by ICC on its official Instagram handle, which can be seen below -

"I have absolutely enjoyed it" - KL Rahul on batting under pressure situations

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

In the same interview, Sanjana Ganesan asked KL Rahul how much he has enjoyed batting under pressure situations. The 32-year-old answered that he has enjoyed it and has been focusing on how to help the team win games.

"Yeah I have absolutely enjoyed it. For almost a year I have been thinking about how I can better myself and not just take the game deep but also get over the line and make sure my team wins. I have worked really hard on my game and really happy that I have been put in such positions where I get an opportunity to play the kind of cricket that I want to play and win games for my country," he said.

As India were chasing 252 for a win in the final against New Zealand, Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 off 33 balls in the end, making sure India got over the line with an over to spare.

Even in the semifinal against Australia, Rahul remained unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls, playing a vital knock as the Men in Blue chased down 265 runs to win the game and progress to the final.

