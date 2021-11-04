T20 World Cup 2021: "It's not funny anymore" - Shoaib Akhtar wants to give India another 'mauka' 

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his displeasure against the "Mauka Mauka" advertisement. He mentioned that it cannot be deemed funny anymore. He also exhibited his desire to give India another "Mauka" (chance) to beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 finals.

The "Mauka Mauka" advertising campaign was started prior to the Ind-Pak tie in the ODI World Cup 2015. The connotation for 'Mauka Mauka' is that there is a chance (mauka) for the Pakistan team to win their first World Cup match against India.

However, during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan took the opportunity with both hands and ended their hoodoo of losing World Cup matches against India by beating them comprehensively with ten wickets.

While posting a video on his official YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar mentioned that he wants Kohli and Co. to meet Pakistan in the World Cup finals. You can watch his video below:

In his video, Akhtar also expressed his anger against the "Mauka" advertisement, and said that it has hurt a proud nation in Pakistan. The 46-year old mentioned:

"And for India, we are waiting for you in the finals. Because we want to beat you in the finals and that is why we are praying for you to qualify for the finals. We want to give India another "Mauka" in the finals."

"The reason why I used this word "mauka" is because, it is not funny anymore. It's alright to make advertisements and get entertained but you are hitting a nation, which is a very proud nation (Pakistan). It's not funny anymore because it's hurting the nation, which is very proud," said Akhtar.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side were the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, the Indian team is still strangling hard to keep their hopes alive for the knockout stages.

"Please don't raise the issue against Afghanistan, they can be in a lot of danger" - Shoaib Akhtar

Afghanistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Following Afghanistan's defeat to India yesterday (November 3), several Pakistani fans cried foul on Twitter that the Ind-Afg tie was 'fixed'. What's worse is that these accusations weren't light-hearted jokes or senseless comments made by faceless accounts on Twitter, actual sports journalists and even a few celebrities joined the propaganda.

Pakistani veteran Shoaib Akhtar pleaded with fans to refrain themselves from continuing the aforementioned propaganda against Afghanistan. The 46-year old claimed that the Mohammad Nabi-led side tried their level best, but were outplayed by a brilliant Indian unit. Akhtar said:

"But again, please don't raise this issue against Afghanistan. Everyone knows the situation their country is in currently. They can be in a lot of trouble and danger. Please refrain yourself from blaming Afghanistan. They tried their best. Afghanistan's cricket team is not one of the world's strongest and they were up against the best teams in the world when it comes to T20 cricket in India."

Following India's streamroll past Afghanistan, the Men in Blue unit will hope that the Aghani team beats New Zealand on November 7. It will keep Indian hopes alive to qualify for the knockouts. India, on the other hand, will face Scotland on November 5 in Dubai.

