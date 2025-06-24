"It's going to be a draw" - Former captain's stunning prediction before Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has shared his prediction for Day 5 of the ongoing Test series opener between England and India at Headingley, Leeds. The 50-year-old suggested that the contest is likely to end in a draw.

KL Rahul's (137 off 247) and Rishabh Pant's (118 off 140) centuries helped India score 364 runs in their second innings. Despite a batting collapse, the visitors set a massive 371-run target.

The hosts finished 21/0 at Stumps on Day 4. They need 350 runs more to seal victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. On being asked to predict the result of the Test, Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special:

"It comes down to me how they play Bumrah in the opening session and how they play Jadeja in the afternoon. I think it's going to be a draw actually. That's usual for me. I usually go win or loss from one of the teams. I think it's going to be a draw tomorrow."

It is worth mentioning that the highest run chase at Headingley, Leeds, is 404. Australia chased the mammoth target under legendary batter Don Bradman's captaincy against England in 1948.

England's highest successful run chase at the venue is 362, which came against Australia in 2019. While Vaughan predicted a draw, England speedster Josh Tongue made it clear that the home team will go for the win.

"That's the clear message in the changing room" - Josh Tongue reveals home team's plans for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Speaking after Day 4, fast bowler Josh Tongue emphasized that the hosts are not considering a draw as an option. He remarked that Ben Stokes and Co. will go after the target on the final day.

Tongue expressed confidence in the team's batting lineup, suggesting that their batters are capable of chasing down any given score. He was quoted as saying by the BBC:

"Hopefully we're not in that situation anyway (thinking about a draw). We'll try and be as positive as we can in that first session, then see where we are at lunch - then we'll take things from there.

"With our batting line-up I feel we can chase down anything. Their bowlers are going to bowl well in periods, but it's about soaking up that pressure and putting it back on the bowlers. I don't see why we can't chase it. Obviously we're really confident. If you look at our batting line-up it's very strong. We play a positive brand of cricket."

Tongue was among his team's top bowling performers in the opening encounter. He bagged four and three wickets in the first and second innings, respectively.

