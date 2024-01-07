"It's not going to be easy for South Africa" - Gautam Gambhir on the Proteas being placed in the supposed 'Group of Death' for 2024 T20 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir has expressed hope that South Africa will come through the group stage and qualify for the Super 8 phase in the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he acknowledged that the Proteas are in a tough group and won't have an easy job.

South Africa failed to reach the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals after a shocking defeat against the Netherlands in their last group-stage game. They are clubbed with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal in Group D of this year's T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the United States.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked whether South Africa are placed in the 'Group of Death', to which he responded:

"It seems like but who knows South Africa might survive that death this time. I hope they do that because you want to see good teams in the Super 8. You want to see a competition where you are challenged."

The former India opener added:

"The group you have mentioned, it's not going to be easy for South Africa because you have limited opportunity to make a comeback in the T20 format. If someone puts you under pressure, you don't have time to make a comeback. I hope South Africa play good cricket and reach the Super 8 at least."

The Netherlands have proved to be South Africa's nemesis in recent global events. Apart from their win in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Dutch defeated the Proteas by 38 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup, although Temba Bavuma and company still managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament despite the reversal.

"The good thing is that the West Indies will be a part of this T20 World Cup" - Gautam Gambhir

The West Indies failed to qualify for the main group phase of the 2022 T20 World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Gautam Gambhir was delighted that the West Indies will be seen in action in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He reasoned:

"The good thing is that the West Indies will be a part of this T20 World Cup because we all know how dangerous West Indies are in this format. We want to see players like Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran when they play on their own grounds."

Gambhir added that T20 cricket is right up the Windies' alley. He elaborated:

"The West Indies are actually made for T20 cricket, West Indies as a team, and West Indies as a nation. The way the crowd comes there and enjoys and I hope we get to see that sort of cricket this time in the Caribbean."

The West Indies finished last in Group B of the first round of the 2022 T20 World Cup. They couldn't qualify for the main phase of the tournament, with Zimbabwe and Ireland making the grade from their group.

