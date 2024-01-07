Aakash Chopra reckons Hardik Pandya is unlikely to be appointed India's captain for the T20 World Cup later this year due to his fitness issues.

Pandya hasn't played competitive cricket since injuring his ankle in India's 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh. He is reportedly unavailable for the Men in Blue's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and might next be seen in action only in IPL 2024.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Pandya's fitness concerns might rule him out of contention for the captaincy role in the T20 World Cup. He elaborated (6:25):

"Hardik will probably not be the captain because there is an issue regarding fitness. You are not playing currently. You twisted your ankle in the World Cup. You are not playing the Afghanistan series and you don't play Tests in any case, so you will straightaway play the IPL. It's going against him."

The former India opener expects Rohit Sharma to skipper India at the global event despite the team's underwhelming batting performances under his leadership in the last edition. He said (4:30):

"I feel Rohit Sharma will be doing T20I captaincy and will also be the captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup. If you had asked this question after the 2022 T20 World Cup, it was almost certain he wouldn't be the captain, considering the way the team performed as we were scoring 60 runs in the first 10 overs."

Chopra noted that Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were India's top three in the 2022 T20 World Cup and that they scored at a run-a-ball against virtually every opposition. He acknowledged that some of the big names might not have been in contention if a call had been taken at that stage.

"You played very well and reached the final" - Aakash Chopra feels 2023 World Cup performances will help Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma was at his destructive best in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have triggered a turnaround with their performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He explained (5:35):

"However, time elapsed and none of these players played T20Is for India. The ODI World Cup happened, where you played very well and reached the final. Rohit Sharma gave explosive starts, Virat Kohli was the Player of the Tournament, and KL Rahul did an amazing job down the order."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons India's side for the 2024 T20 World Cup will be almost identical to the one that played the last edition of the tournament. He stated:

"Suddenly you say that everyone is doing well. So I feel, giving weightage to recent form, it will be an almost identical team. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be there and I won't be surprised if KL Rahul is also there."

Chopra opined that the uncertainty surrounding Rishabh Pant's availability might help Rahul get a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. He added that Ishan Kishan, the other primary contender for the wicketkeeper-batter's position, is more comfortable as an opener, a position that might not be available.

