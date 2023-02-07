"It’s good for cricket and cricketers" - Abdul Razzaq on Asia Cup likely being moved out of Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq feels it's the correct move to shift the 2022 Asia Cup from Pakistan. Razzaq opined that Dubai would be the best venue for the multi-nation tournament, but slammed India's continued rising influence over the ICC.

Following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting this week, the BCCI made their stance even stronger on the Indian team not traveling to Pakistan to play in this year's Asia Cup. The reason stated by the Indian board is that they won't receive clearance from the government authorities to travel to Pakistan, owing to the diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Jay Shah @JayShah Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket! Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket! https://t.co/atzBO4XjIn

Speaking to Geo News, Razzaq said:

"It’s good for cricket. And for cricket promotion. India-Pakistan games only happen in ICC tournaments. If Asia Cup has been shifted to Dubai, then it’s best option. It’s good for cricket and cricketers. It doesn’t happen like this. This has been on for years. If the two boards sit across table and chat, it would be great. Both boards should solve this issue."

Earlier, Razzaq's fellow countryman Javed Miandad expressed contempt over BCCI's decision to not come to Pakistan. The 65-year-old stated that Pakistan doesn't need India to survive and that the Men in Blue don't play against them due to the fear of losing.

"The PCB will have to accept the change of venue" - Former chairman

PCB chairman Najam Sethi. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former PCB chairman Khaled Mahmood admitted that the Asia Cup wouldn't be as glamorous a tournament without India; however, he called for ICC to question the BCCI over refusing to tour Pakistan. As quoted by the Indian Express, he said:

"The world doesn’t run on ideology and principles; else ICC should show their power and tell India ‘who are you not to go and play Asia Cup in Pakistan?’ But India has great influence on ICC. If We host Asia Cup without India and without their players, corporate sponsorship will all stop. The big money will stop. And it won’t be a glamorous tournament without them. It would be a weak tournament. We will also lose money."

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup took place in the UAE as Sri Lanka won the trophy by beating Pakistan in the final.

Poll : 0 votes