"It's a great honour to join Mahi Bhai and Virat"– Ravindra Jadeja reacts after achieving unique feat

Ravindra Jadeja has joined Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in an elite group of Indian cricketers. Jadeja has become the third Indian cricket team star to represent the nation 50 times each in the game's three formats.

The Indian all-rounder shared a post on his official Instagram account to mark this unique achievement. Ravindra Jadeja created a collage of three pictures of himself with Kohli and Dhoni. He shared the post on the photo-sharing site with a lengthy caption.

Ravindra Jadeja highlighted how it was his childhood dream to play for the Indian cricket team. The Indian all-rounder mentioned he had never imagined he would receive an opportunity to play for India in 50 Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

In the second part of the caption, Jadeja stated he felt honored to have joined Kohli and Dhoni in this group. He extended thanks to the BCCI, his teammates, and support staff for backing him.

I will continue to give my best for the country: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has played 50 Tests, 168 ODIs, and 50 T20Is

It is pertinent to note that Ravindra Jadeja played his 50th T20I against Australia earlier this month. He played a match-winning knock of 44 runs for the Indian cricket team in that game.

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia was Jadeja's 50th appearance for the country in Test cricket. He scored a half-century and took three wickets to help India win the MCG Test by eight wickets.

In the final part of his caption, Jadeja affirmed he was keen to continue playing well for the Indian cricket team in all formats.

"I will continue to give my best for the country. Onwards and upwards. Jai Hind," concluded Jadeja.