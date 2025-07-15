"It's the guy who's been chirping" - Jos Buttler's stunning claim on Team India all-rounder after 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former England captain Jos Buttler believes Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar's words at the end of Day 4 spurred the home side on to victory on the final day of the third Test at Lord's. Chasing 193 for victory, India stumbled to 58/4 at stumps on Day 4.

Despite the team's precarious position, Sundar confirmed an Indian win in his interview after the fourth day.

"Definitely India winning tomorrow, probably in the first session," he said (via Hindustan Times).

However, his words backfired as India suffered a 22-run defeat, thanks to a dismal batting display on the final day.

Speaking about Sundar's claim ahead of Day 5 after England's famous win, Buttler said on a YouTube show (via the source mentioned above):

"There's a little clip of when Washington came out to bat and McCullum over the balcony sort of you know telling everyone to raise it, it's the guy who's been chirping.You set yourself up, don't you? It's horrible. But you're like, no, everyone's all over me. I could have just come out here and tried to, you know, have a good game and try my best."

He continued:

"But now everyone knows that what I've said in the media last night, and this is going to be, everyone's after me. Even McCullum, who's possibly the only time he didn't have his feet up. He's leant forward to say, come on. Let's ramp it up for this guy."

Sundar failed with the bat on the final day, falling for a four-ball duck to Jofra Archer. However, he enjoyed an excellent outing otherwise, scoring 23 in the first innings and producing a game-changing second innings spell of 4/22 in 12.1 overs.

"You could have just played that interview and that would have got people so fired up" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler believes just watching Washington Sundar's interview before turning up on Day 5 at Lord's would have pumped the England players up. The hosts were fired up from the outset, reducing India to 112/8 before the final two wickets offered some resistance. The result meant England took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

"I wonder if he's just sort of, you know, got his words out wrong, you know, hopefully we'll win. But it was the proper, you know, incredible confidence. Yeah, we're going to win. Someone will have heard about that in the dressing room. It's almost like instead of anyone having to say anything this morning for England you could have just played that interview and that would have got people so fired up," said Buttler (via the aforementioned source).

Team India must win the final two Tests to triumph in a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The fourth Test begins in Manchester on July 23.

