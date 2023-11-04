"It's happened for the first time in whatever cricket I have seen" - Aakash Chopra on 4 of the Netherlands' top 5 getting run out vs Afghanistan

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that four of the Netherlands' top five batters getting run out was a unique occurrence, especially on a big stage like the World Cup.

The Netherlands suffered a spate of run-outs and were bundled out for 179 in their 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Friday, November 3. Hashmatullah Shahidi and company then chased down the below-par target with seven wickets and 18.3 overs to spare to climb into fifth position in the points table.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the Netherlands suffered the rare ignominy of losing four of their top five batters through run-outs. He said (7:05):

"The Netherlands did an amazing job because four of their top five got run out. It's happened for the first time in whatever cricket I have seen, or the videos I have seen, or the scorecards I have read."

While praising Sybrand Engelbrecht for playing a fighting knock, the former India opener questioned the other batters for gifting their wickets. He elaborated:

"Does it ever happen that four of the top five get run out but it happened with the Netherlands in a World Cup match. Engelbrecht batted very well but what were the others doing? Scott Edwards got run out for zero. Run-outs one after the other."

Engelbrecht top-scored for the Netherlands with 58 runs off 86 deliveries. He was also one of the four players found short of their crease, with Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards being the others.

"Rashid Khan is economical but hasn't picked up too many wickets in this World Cup" - Aakash Chopra

Rashid Khan went wicketless against the Netherlands. [P/C: AP]

While observing that Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmad were among the wickets against the Netherlands, Aakash Chopra was surprised that Rashid Khan hasn't been at his potent best in the tournament. He said (7:35):

"Nabi picked up three wickets and Noor took two wickets. Rashid Khan is economical but hasn't picked up too many wickets in this World Cup, which is slightly surprising and a little frustrating maybe, but the team is doing well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Afghanistan batters for consistently chasing down targets. He stated (8:20):

"They first did well with the ball and do well with the bat nowadays. Rahmanullah Gurbaz got out early but Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai completed the job. Afghanistan won in a very good fashion."

Chopra reckons Afghanistan's loss to Bangladesh was the biggest upset of the tournament. He highlighted that they would have qualified for the semi-finals had they won that game and that their story might end because they have a tough job ahead in their next two games against Australia and South Africa respectively.

