"It's hard on my angle" - Travis Head reveals conversation with Steve Smith amid the latter's dismissal during the 2023 World Cup final

Australia's 2023 World Cup final star Travis Head has revealed the inside details of Steve Smith's unfortunate dismissal in the summit clash on Sunday. He went on to divulge that Marnus Labuschagne had kicked the dirt in annoyance after finding out Smith's fate.

Smith looked in good touch but lost his wicket as Jasprit Bumrah trapped him lbw. The 34-year-old walked back to the pavilion before consulting Head but didn't take a review. However, replays showed that the impact was outside off as Australia slipped to 47-3 in pursuit of 240.

Speaking about the incident, Head insisted that he was doubtful from his angle and that Labuschagne, who walked out, wasn't impressed by that.

"It's hard on my angle, my angle of doubt. I got the feeling he was like 'err, what do you think?', and I was like 'well, what do you think? And I think if Smudge (Smith) ever feels not out, he'll review it. They replayed it straight away, second ball and he (Labuschagne) is down there kicking dirt and shaking his head. I don't know if he had issues with me or Smudge," Head was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

After losing three wickets inside the powerplay, the Aussies played rather cautiously. Labuschagne and Head stitched together a 192-run partnership, with the latter hammering 137 runs off just 120 deliveries.

"I haven't had much success in my career" - Travis Head

Travis Head. (Image Credits: Getty)

Head went on to suggest that missing out on playing the 2019 World Cup motivated him a lot more on this occasion.

"I haven't had much success in my career. This year has been huge with the Test Championship, but I missed out on the 2019 World Cup last time, 12 months out finding myself out of the team. And I've been in the dressing room when the guys from the '80s come through, and the reunions that come through from the past, and you see that bond," he elaborated.

Head also played a vital role in Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) victory over India in June, hitting 163 in the first innings.