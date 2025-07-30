"It's hard not to see that stuff" - Ben Stokes reacts to Gautam Gambhir’s spat with Oval curator ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

England captain Ben Stokes opened up on Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's verbal spat with The Oval's curator Lee Fortis ahead of the fifth Test, beginning on Thursday, July 31. A reporter quizzed Stokes on whether the England team were also given instructions to inspect the pitch from 2.5 meters away.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 29, during India's optional practice session, with Fortis watching from the sidelines. After Gambhir's heated conversation with the curator, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the issue in a presser later in the day, revealing that Fortis had strangely asked them to stay at least 2.5 meters away from the pitch.

Meanwhile, the reporter asked Stokes during the presser (via Sky Sports):

"Were there any instructions given to you that you can only watch the pitch from 2.5 meters away?

The 34-year-old responded and said (14:14)

"This is about yesterday. It's hard not to see that stuff but I wasn't here, so I don't know what happened."

When asked whether he expected more help for fast bowlers at The Oval, the all-rounder said he was optimistic about the same. He added (12:08):

"I've been expecting it from Day 1, to be honest. But I'm not going to lie, looks like a lot more live grass on the wicket than the wickets we've been on. So, wouldn't be surprised if the assistance is there a little bit more for seamers."

All four Tests in the ongoing series have gone into the last session of Day 5, proving hard work for the bowlers. The previous Test in Manchester saw India field for 157.1 overs, while England did so for 257.1 overs across both innings, but it resulted in a draw.

"Just because I'm playing or not playing, doesn't mean we're going to win or lose" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite being the highest wicket-taker in the series so far, Stokes brushed aside his influence, claiming that the squad has some great cricketing brains and can win without him. The veteran said he trusts the playing XI to pull off a win for England, adding: (7:03)

"We've got some incredible leaders in the XI. I'm the captain but I seek advice from quite a few people. We've got some fantastic cricket brains out there. We've got a team of 11 match-winners. One person doesn't win you a game. Just because I'm playing or not playing, doesn't mean we're going to win or lose. We've had people put in some special individual performances throughout this game and this another opportunity for 11 different people to put their hands up and hopefully, win a game for England."

Team India had beaten the hosts the last time the two sides played at The Oval.

