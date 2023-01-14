"It’s the hardest tour" - Justin Langer looking forward to Australia scripting history in India

Former Australian head coach Justin Langer has asserted that he remains excited for the national team's upcoming Test tour of India. Langer said he genuinely thinks Australia can create history this time around.

Australia, who will visit India for four Tests in February-March, haven't won a Test series on Indian soil since 2004. Adam Gilchrist was the last Aussie captain to win a Test series in India. Before that, Bill Lawry achieved the feat in 1969.

When asked whether the West Australian rued the chance of not being part of the touring party, Langer said he has moved on but is still keen to see Australia conquer India on the subcontinent. The 52-year-old was part of Australia's series victory in 2004 and has a similar feel about the current side.

Speaking to The Age, he said:

"It’s not sadness, I’ve moved on. I won’t be there, but I’ll be looking forward to seeing the boys win there. It’d be great if they can. I can’t wait to watch. It’s the hardest tour. I look back to 2004 when Australia won for the first time in 35 years, it has a similar feel about it.

"It was a very balanced and confident team. The current team are winning and I think they’re a huge chance to beat India. That was my Mt Everest tour. I always said I wanted to be able to do it again because it was so hard to do."

Australia came close to upstaging India in early 2017, winning the first Test by 333 runs. However, they faded in the second half of the series to eventually lose it by a 2-1 margin.

"They have an incredibly well-balanced team" - Justin Langer

Justin Langer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Langer also claimed that Australia have a well-balanced side with plenty of experience in the top four alongside a dynamic middle-order batter in Travis Head and an incisive fast-bowling attack. The 105-Test veteran added:

"Australia have two senior pros at the top. They’ve got No.3 and No.4, averaging 60 and they’re best mates. They’re hungry and they play spin well. Travis Head is batting at a different level.

He’s been inspired by that top four. Cameron Green will hopefully come back in, which gives really good balance. You’ve got the best fast bowling attack in the world and you’ve got the best spinner in the world. My gosh, they have an incredibly well-balanced team.”

The first India-Australia Test will start on February 9 in Nagpur.

