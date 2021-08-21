"It's high time we had a women's IPL"- Jemimah Rodrigues

Indian batsman Jemimah Rodrigues believes it is extremely important for them to have a women's IPL sooner rather than later. She feels the Indian domestic circuit in women's cricket has enough talent and it needs to be nurtured.

According to Jemimah Rodrigues, sharing the dressing room with international stars will help the domestic players. Rodrigues feels these young girls will understand from that experience how hard they will need to work to play for India one day.

Speaking to the BBC, Jemimah Rodrigues explained how Indian women will benefit from a women's IPL. She feels there is enough talent in India and it needs to be recognized.

“Once they realise that OK, this is the standard, this is what I need to go out and do, they will want to work harder and work better. That’s very important in India because there is a lot of gap between the domestic and international sides in India. In every street in India, you see boys and girls playing cricket – there isn’t any shortage of future players! I think it’s high time we had an IPL,” Jemimah Rodrigues stated.

Women's IPL will make women's cricket better: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues feels that with the success of the women's BBL Down Under and the KSL and the women's Hundred in England, the women's IPL would also add another dimension to the game.

Rodrigues once again shed light on how much experience youngsters could get sharing the dressing room with some of the stars of the women's game.

“When we see the WBBL happening, then the KSL and now the Hundred, we are all like, when will we have our own IPL? It is going to make women’s cricket better. Imagine, the domestic girls here in England, the kind of experience they are having, sharing dressing rooms with international players. There is so much to learn,” Jemimah Rodrigues concluded.

Rodrigues is currently playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Women's Hundred and is the top-scorer with 241 runs in five innings.

Edited by Diptanil Roy