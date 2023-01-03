"It's a huge connection to India" - Pat Cummins expects SCG deck against South Africa to aid their India tour preparation

Australian captain Pat Cummins has suggested they are looking at the Sydney Test against South Africa as a preparatory ground for the India tour. The right-arm paceman stated that their batters should expect plenty of spin and reverse swing from the Sydney deck, similar to Indian pitches.

Several reports suggest that the SCG deck will aid plenty of spin, with Australia likely to play left-arm spinner Ashton Agar alongside Nathan Lyon. Whether the Agar will play his first Test since September 2017 depends on if the hosts play three fast bowlers or resurrect Matt Renshaw's career by playing him at number six.

Apart from expecting the Aussie batters to face more spin overs, Cummins feels that his captaincy will also be different, signaling more prep for the India tour. As quoted by Perth Now, the 29-year-old said:

"It's a huge connection to India. Fast bowling and reverse swing is going to come into it, which we can expect in India. We'll probably get more spin overs here, our batters are probably going to face more spin here as well. Even personally, captaining here might be a little different to the last few Test matches. So it's a really good prep."

Working in Agar's favor is how 23 wickets fell to spin in three days at the SCG in the only Sheffield Shield fixture this summer. The expected conditions would mean that right-arm speedster Lance Morris is unlikely to debut, as Cummins reckons the deck is not as pace-friendly as the WACA.

"He’s a class act" - Pat Cummins on Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cummins, who did not disclose his playing eleven in advance unlike during the first two Tests, believes it was disappointing to see Josh Hazlewood forced out due to an injury, but expects him to perform well if he returns.

As quoted by The Age, he added:

"He’s a class act. He’s played 50 odd games. We’re as disappointed as anyone to not see him play as much Test matches over the last couple of years. I thought in Perth, he didn’t take a bag of wickets but he was our best bowler, he was fantastic. If he gets his chance, I’m sure we’ll get back to the super ‘Mr Consistent’ Joshy."

The right-arm seamer, who hinted at full fitness before the Boxing Day Test, hasn't played since the Perth Test against the West Indies due to a side strain, with Scott Boland filling in for Hazlewood.

