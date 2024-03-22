"It's a huge mistake"  - AB de Villiers on MS Dhoni stepping down from the CSK captaincy

Former Royal Challenges Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers has said that MS Dhoni stepping down as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is a huge mistake. The 40-year-old is also unsure about the fortunes of the Men in Yellow given the fact that it didn't go as per the plan when MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022.

Speaking at a show in Jio Cinema just before the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, the swashbuckling former batter expressed his opinions about Ruturaj Gaikwad being given the leadership role by saying:

"I think it's a huge mistake. To me, MS Dhoni is five guys in the team as captain. Will that work together? I am not sure. We will have to wait and see. I do think it's a mistake. What happened last time is similar. I feel CSK's all about MS Dhoni's leadership. And his captaincy will be a mistake."

MS Dhoni captained the Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles and has been the face of the franchise ever since the inception of the league back in 2008.

The last-minute decision of India's most successful skipper took everyone by surprise and it did not go well among some of the fans and pundits.

"I had said that Ruturaj Gaikwad is one player which CSK will have for a long period" - Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who was also a part of the panel in the show alongside AB de Villiers, not only heaped praise on CSK's new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad but also revealed how he spotted the talent a few years ago.

Tendulkar said:

"I saw Ruturaj some time ago and I had posted a tweet where I had said that here's one player which CSK will have for a long period because he looked calm, composed and balanced even when he's attacking those are not rash shots it's just an extension of drive which goes over mid of four or six so he's playing proper cricketing shots but being very, very effective and when those players get into form they serve you for a long time."

The Chennai Super Kings begin their title defence against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22. The franchise will be hoping that the captaincy transition doesn't affect the team's morale and their performance on the field.