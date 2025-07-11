"It's Jasprit Bumrah's world, we're living in it" - Cricket fraternity reacts to Indian speedster's 5-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers in England's first innings at Lord's, London, in the ongoing third Test. Returning to the side after being rested for the previous Test of the five-match series, the 31-year-old bagged a stunning five-wicket haul.
England won the toss and chose to bat first in the Test on Thursday, July 10. Bumrah picked up just one on the opening day, sending the dangerous Harry Brook packing.
He was exceptional in the morning session of Day 2, delivering a fiery spell where he dismissed Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes in quick succession. He completed his maiden fifer at Lord's by dismissing Jofra Archer.
This was Bumrah's 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He now has the most Test five-wicket hauls (13) by an Indian away from home. He bettered former India captain Kapil Dev, who finished with 12 away fifers.
Several members of the cricketer fraternity lauded Bumrah's splendid bowling exploits in the innings. Here are some of the top reactions:
"Abt 34 times Bumrah made English batters play fall shots yesterday n had only one wicket. Today it changed in terms of results. High quality bowling from BOOM BOOM," wrote former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
"Most 5 wicket hauls by an Indian pacer away from home from just 34 Tests. This stat is enough to let you know all that you want to about Jasprit Bumrah's bowling greatness. Every captain's delight," wrote former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta.
"Back and back with a bang," wrote Indian batter Mayank Agarwal on Instagram.
It is worth noting that this is Jasprit Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series. He bagged five wickets in England's first innings of the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds.
Meanwhile, England won the first Test by five wickets, chasing down a massive 371-run target in the fourth innings. India leveled the series 1-1 by completing a historic 336-run victory in the subsequent fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul help India bowl out England for 387
England's ace batter Joe Root played a wonderful knock for his side in the crucial encounter. The former captain scored 104 runs off 199 balls, notching up his 37th Test hundred.
Brydon Carse (56 off 83) and Jamie Smith (51 off 56) slammed impactful half-centuries towards the back end of the innings. Jasprit Bumrah was India's standout performer, registering figures of 27-5-74-5.
Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Reddy took two wickets apiece, while Ravindra Jadeja finished with one scalp. England were ultimately bowled out for 387.
