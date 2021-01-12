"It’s just the beginning" - Sreesanth after comeback to competitive cricket

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth was a happy man after making his return to competitive cricket on Monday.

Sreesanth took to the pitch for Kerala against Puducherry for their opening match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Group E tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

He enjoyed an impressive return to cricket and showed no signs of rust, and bowled an impressive spell for his state team. The 37-year-old conceded 29 runs in his four overs and picked up the wicket of Fabid Ahmed.

It was Sreesanth's first wicket in seven years, and he made sure to celebrate it in style. In trademark Sreesanth fashion, the quick expressed great emotion and excitement.

He helped Kerala limit Puducherry to just 138/6, a total which they chased down with 10 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. The fast bowler is now looking forward to the future after a new beginning in his cricketing career.

Sreesanth's homecoming, after a long time out, certainly proved to be a successful one. After the game, he took to Twitter and thanked fans for their support.

"Thanks a lot for all the support and love. It’s just the beginning, with all of your wishes and prayers many many many more to go..lots of respect to you and family," Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

A new beginning for Sreesanth after seven years of struggle

Sreesanth last played for India in 2011

For Sreesanth, the last seven years have been marked by struggles and controversies off the pitch. His ban from cricket ended last year, making him eligible to play cricket again after a seven-year absence. He made an instant impression during the pre-season to earn a place in the Kerala squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Sreesanth, but for now, he seems to be enjoying his return to professional cricket.