"It's just been a confidence thing" - Temba Bavuma on his return to form in ODI cricket

South African ODI captain Temba Bavuma addressed his new-found form in the format, stating that it has only been a matter of confidence. The right-handed batter credited the coaches for giving him the confidence to thrive under pressure.

Bavuma has been in imperious form in the last few months as showcased in the ODI series against England. The 32-year-old was once again on song in the second ODI against the West Indies as he struck 144 in the Proteas' pursuit of 335, albeit in a losing cause.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi This has been another masterclass of a knock by Temba Bavuma. His blend of boundary hitting, gap finding and strike rotation has been wonderful. This crowd here at Buffalo Park has been special and vibrant in celebrating this knock. This has been another masterclass of a knock by Temba Bavuma. His blend of boundary hitting, gap finding and strike rotation has been wonderful. This crowd here at Buffalo Park has been special and vibrant in celebrating this knock.

Speaking after the game, Bavuma revealed that the new coaching staff has been brilliant as he has gained more clarity, allowing him to execute the skills better.

As quoted by iol.com.za, the skipper said:

"I’m feeding off the confidence that I’m getting from the players as well as the new coaches. I’m enjoying my cricket at this point in time. My mind is a lot more clearer as to what we’re trying to do and how we are trying to do that. The skill has always been there to be honest. I think it’s just been a confidence thing. Confidence is a big thing for any sportsman."

The Cape Town-born cricketer had a tough 2022 in ODIs, scoring 231 runs in seven matches at an average of 33, with only one century. He suffered even worse in T20Is as his failure to score quickly cost the Proteas the T20 World Cup and has now been dropped from the format.

"I can only hope everything continues the way it is" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 32-year-old further conceded that he has carried the momentum from the previous series against England and that the ball has been coming nicely off the bat. He added:

"I’m just trying to carry on from the form, from the momentum that I got from the England series. I’m hitting the ball quite nicely at the moment and I’m managing to find gaps which is a big thing for me as a stroke player. I can only hope everything continues the way it is."

The Proteas skipper's 144 was not enough as they succumbed to a 48-run loss. West Indies' highest total against South Africa in ODIs came on the back of Shai Hope's unbeaten 128.

The third and final ODI will take place in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

