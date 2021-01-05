"It's just some dumb cricket" - Aaron Finch blasts Melbourne Renegades after seventh straight defeat

The Melbourne Renegades suffered their seventh defeat in a row in the 2020/21 BBL, and captain Aaron Finch was not a happy man. The Australia opener criticised his team for playing what he believed was "dumb cricket".

Speaking after his side's 60-run defeat to the Adelaide Strikers, Aaron Finch said:

"There's been some really dumb batting this season. Four games to get bowled out inside your 20 overs, and a few of them inside 13 overs, it's just some dumb cricket. I can't put my finger on it right now. It's a combination of quite a few things. At times we've been brilliant, especially with the bowl. But just when the pressure comes on we're not getting it done."

The Melbourne Renegades have been bowled out four times in just eight matches this season. They have failed to cross the 100-run mark on three of those four occasions. The Men in Red sit at the bottom of the table, with only one win and seven defeats in their opening eight games.

Melbourne Renegades set to finish bottom once again?

The Melbourne Renegades finished bottom of the BBL standings last season as well, and it looks like their fortunes will not be improving anytime soon.

They were on top on a number of occasions in their game against the Adelaide Strikers, but ultimately failed to make the pressure pay. The Strikers were struggling at 72/4 after 11 overs, but still managed to finish at 171/5.

The Renegades lost Aaron Finch on the first ball of their chase and never really looked like winning from there. The absence of Shaun Marsh and Rilee Rossouw was heavily felt, as they were bundled over for just 111.

The Melbourne-based franchise will go up against the Strikers once again in their next game. And anything but a win in that game would all but end their hopes of making the play-offs this season.