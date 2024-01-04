“It’s just the spirit of these guys” - Sanjay Manjrekar compares Mohammed Siraj with legends Stuart Broad and Anil Kumble

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has compared pacer Mohammed Siraj with bowling legends Stuart Broad and Anil Kumble. According to the former cricketer, players like Siraj, Broad and Kumble epitomize the never-say-die spirit that pushes them to excel.

Siraj was outstanding on Day 1 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa on Wednesday, January 3, registering figures of 6/15 from nine overs as the Proteas were bundled out for 55 in 23.2 overs. The right-arm pacer dismissed Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar early in his spell and never looked back.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar was asked if Siraj is India’s most dangerous Test bowler when he gets on a roll. He replied by comparing the Indian pacer to two bowling greats of the game.

“I am just trying to find what are the parallels - the similarities between a Broad and a Mohammed Siraj; Anil Kumble as well in that regard. It’s just the spirit of these guys. Broad is a great trier, Mohammed Siraj - his tail is up when he has got six wickets. But his tail is up when he hasn’t got a wicket in 20 overs,” he said.

Manjrekar added that players like Siraj and Kumble possess a great temperament, while further pointing out that having a repeatable action is also an advantage.

“You just watch the footage and you wouldn’t be able to tell whether he [Siraj] had a bad day or a good day. Same with Anil Kumble. So that is the first thing that’s very important - temperament. Plus, when you have an action that is repeatable - just come in there over after other. He was exactly the same in the first over and even in the 10th over,” Manjrekar said.

“He’s an athlete and [has] a bowling action that he is very comfortable with. That’s another important thing. You wouldn’t think somebody like an Avesh Khan would be able to repeat his first over exactly the way he would bowl his 10th. You will see something changing. With Mohammed Siraj, it doesn’t,” the 58-year-old continued.

While Siraj’s six-fer held South Africa to 55, the Proteas hit back by dismissing India for 153, keeping the visitors’ lead to just under 100.

“Siraj learned the fact of South Africa that you don’t have to swing the ball to get wickets” - Manjrekar

Siraj did not have a good first Test in Centurion. He claimed a couple of wickets, but went for runs as well. According to Manjrekar, the pacer learned from his mistakes in the opening Test and got the desired result on Day 1 in Cape Town.

“I think he was brilliant. Mohammed Siraj learned the fact of South Africa that you don’t have to swing the ball to get wickets. Use the pitch more. I think he and Mukesh Kumar did a perfect job. [Jasprit] Bumrah is still getting there and so is Prasidh Krishna,” he said.

South Africa will resume their second innings in Cape Town at 62/3, trailing India by 36 runs. They are 1-0 up in the two-match series.

