"It's my last series and I want to play with a bit of freedom" - Dean Elgar on his century against India on day 2 of 1st Test

Veteran South African opener Dean Elgar underlined that he looked to play as freely as possible on Day 2 of the opening Test against India at Centurion. The southpaw stated that he also came in with massive confidence in this series, which has only helped him further.

Elgar stood tall for the Proteas against India's gun-bowling attack after KL Rahul's century propelled the tourists to a competitive 245. The 36-year-old reached the three-figure mark in the 43rd over of the innings with an impressive pull shot off Shardul Thakur and walked off unbeaten on 140.

Speaking after Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test, Elgar stated that he had nothing to lose, giving himself that sense of freedom. As quoted by The Times of India, the veteran said:

"I wanted to play with a bit of freedom. I know people say it's only domestic cricket and you still have to do time in the middle, but I've been in some really good form with the bat coming into the series and I was pretty confident. I don't have a lot to lose now, do I? It's my last series and I want to play with a bit of freedom."

It was also the former South African captain's 2nd Test hundred against India, having scored his first during the tour of the nation in 2019. His century-partnership with debutant David Bedigham helped the Proteas take the lead.

"You have to have that mindset of looking to score on a wicket like this" - Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Elgar also remembered missing out narrowly on a ton at this very venue against Sri Lanka and felt that things became a lot easier following lunch. He added:

"It's one place I've really wanted to score a ton. I got 95 against Sri Lanka, buggered that one up and I thought today luck is on my side, so I need to try and cash in and extremely proud of it. Obviously, once you get in, you've earned that right, getting through 30 overs and the new ball. It was moving around, but definitely got a little bit easier after lunch and I came out with a bit more positive intent, looking to score. I think you have to have that mindset of looking to score on a wicket like this."

While South Africa have a lead of 11 runs, they would want a lot more to put India under pressure.

