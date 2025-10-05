"It's like corporates who won't sack you directly" - Former opener's stunning claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's future ahead of AUS vs IND series

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes the team management is putting extra pressure on the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma despite including them in the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was non-committal about the pair's presence for the 2027 ODI World Cup while announcing the roster for the Australian series yesterday (October 4).Kohli and Rohit retired from the red-ball format earlier this year ahead of the England tour, following poor performances in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. They also walked away from T20Is after helping India win the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.Talking about Kohli and Rohit's future in the Indian ODI setup on his YouTube channel, Ramesh said (2:34):&quot;Though we can be happy that Rohit and Virat are back, they are putting extra pressure on the two. It's like cooperates who won't sack you directly but will put enough pressure that you quit walk away yourselves. That's the technique the current Indian management seems to follow.&quot;Team India also appointed Shubman Gill as their ODI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in a shocker from the lead position. The latter led the side to Champions Trophy glory in their most recent ODI assignment.&quot;Only good thing they did was appointing Shreyas Iyer as the vice-captain&quot; - Sadaggopan RameshSadagoppan Ramesh pointed to Shreyas Iyer's appointment as ODI vice-captain and Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion as the only positives in an otherwise questionable squad selection for the Australian tour. The former has been among India's most consistent middle-order batters in ODIs, while also impressing as captain in the IPL the last two seasons.Meanwhile, Jaiswal has already established himself as India's opener in Tests but has played only one ODI game.&quot;The only good thing they did in the selections was appointing Shreyas Iyer as the vice-captain. He has shown his captaincy skills in the IPL but he must shine as a batter in Australia, that's really important. The other positive from the selections was the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ODI squad,&quot; said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).The white-ball series in Australia will begin with three ODIs, starting October 19, followed by the five T20Is. India are currently playing the West Indies in a two-match home Test series.