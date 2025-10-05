"It's like corporates who won't sack you directly" - Former opener's stunning claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's future ahead of AUS vs IND series

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 05, 2025 13:10 IST
Final Previews - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped Gautam Gambhir achieve his best result as India's head coach in the 2025 Champions Trophy [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes the team management is putting extra pressure on the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma despite including them in the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar was non-committal about the pair's presence for the 2027 ODI World Cup while announcing the roster for the Australian series yesterday (October 4).

Ad

Kohli and Rohit retired from the red-ball format earlier this year ahead of the England tour, following poor performances in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. They also walked away from T20Is after helping India win the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Talking about Kohli and Rohit's future in the Indian ODI setup on his YouTube channel, Ramesh said (2:34):

"Though we can be happy that Rohit and Virat are back, they are putting extra pressure on the two. It's like cooperates who won't sack you directly but will put enough pressure that you quit walk away yourselves. That's the technique the current Indian management seems to follow."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Team India also appointed Shubman Gill as their ODI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in a shocker from the lead position. The latter led the side to Champions Trophy glory in their most recent ODI assignment.

"Only good thing they did was appointing Shreyas Iyer as the vice-captain" - Sadaggopan Ramesh

Ad

Sadagoppan Ramesh pointed to Shreyas Iyer's appointment as ODI vice-captain and Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion as the only positives in an otherwise questionable squad selection for the Australian tour. The former has been among India's most consistent middle-order batters in ODIs, while also impressing as captain in the IPL the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has already established himself as India's opener in Tests but has played only one ODI game.

"The only good thing they did in the selections was appointing Shreyas Iyer as the vice-captain. He has shown his captaincy skills in the IPL but he must shine as a batter in Australia, that's really important. The other positive from the selections was the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ODI squad," said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).

The white-ball series in Australia will begin with three ODIs, starting October 19, followed by the five T20Is. India are currently playing the West Indies in a two-match home Test series.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications