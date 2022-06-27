"Great life. Business-class sponsored trip to the UK" - Twitterati fume over Mayank Agarwal's call-up for England Test 

Opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Team India Test squad for the one-off Test against England, beginning on July 1. The 31-year-old, who was not initially part of the squad, comes in as a potential replacement for Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 recently.
The Karnataka batter was slated to play in the tour of England last year, but a concussion during the net session ruled him out of the first Test. The opening combination of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma ended up guiding India to wins at Lord's and the Oval.
Agarwal played in the subsequent home series against New Zealand and in the tour of South Africa but failed to make an impression. His technique against the moving ball has been a form of concern, which reflects through his overseas record so far.
To make matters worse, he had a woeful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign while leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He demoted himself to the middle-order midway through the tournament, allowing Jonny Bairstow to pair up with Shikhar Dhawan at the top.
PBKS ended the tournament in sixth place with the skipper scoring only 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33.
Here are some of the reactions to the late call-up:
Mayank Agarwal likely to open the innings if Rohit Sharma does not make it by July 1
The Indian team management are currently employing a 'wait-and-watch' approach as there is a slight chance that Rohit Sharma might recover in time for the Test.
Should the Indian captain fail to make it to the playing XI, Agarwal is the likely choice at the top since he is the only opening batter alongside Shubman GIll in the squad. Sharma's absence also brings up the prospect of Jasprit Bumrah captaining India for the first time.
India will take on England in the fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 onwards. The Men In Blue are also scheduled to play three ODIs and T20Is after the conclusion of the Test.