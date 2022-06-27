"Great life. Business-class sponsored trip to the UK" - Twitterati fume over Mayank Agarwal's call-up for England Test 

Opening batter Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Team India Test squad for the one-off Test against England, beginning on July 1. The 31-year-old, who was not initially part of the squad, comes in as a potential replacement for Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

The Karnataka batter was slated to play in the tour of England last year, but a concussion during the net session ruled him out of the first Test. The opening combination of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma ended up guiding India to wins at Lord's and the Oval.

Agarwal played in the subsequent home series against New Zealand and in the tour of South Africa but failed to make an impression. His technique against the moving ball has been a form of concern, which reflects through his overseas record so far.

To make matters worse, he had a woeful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign while leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He demoted himself to the middle-order midway through the tournament, allowing Jonny Bairstow to pair up with Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

PBKS ended the tournament in sixth place with the skipper scoring only 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33.

Here are some of the reactions to the late call-up:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Was struggling with the moving ball even in the IPL where he was getting squared up quite a few times. Even KS Bharat is an option. Really don't know why Mayank has been called up. Was struggling with the moving ball even in the IPL where he was getting squared up quite a few times. Even KS Bharat is an option. Really don't know why Mayank has been called up.

Anuj Prabhu 🇮🇳 @APTalksCricket



He tends to play besides the line rather than cover the swing and naturally pokes at the deliveries keeping the slips interested.



#Cricket After investing in KS Bharat at the top of the order, it seems a bit odd that India went back to Mayank Agarwal.He tends to play besides the line rather than cover the swing and naturally pokes at the deliveries keeping the slips interested. #Cricket Twitter After investing in KS Bharat at the top of the order, it seems a bit odd that India went back to Mayank Agarwal.He tends to play besides the line rather than cover the swing and naturally pokes at the deliveries keeping the slips interested. #Cricket #CricketTwitter

KASHISH @crickashish217 Don't go back to Mayank Agarwal yaar...it's Test cricket. Always, always think ahead in selections. It's like India going back to Gambhir in 2014. Bad call. Don't go back to Mayank Agarwal yaar...it's Test cricket. Always, always think ahead in selections. It's like India going back to Gambhir in 2014. Bad call.

Ekalavya Chaudhuri @ThusSpokeEC Mayank Agarwal to open then? Would rather have had KS Bharat open with Gill, sigh. Mayank Agarwal to open then? Would rather have had KS Bharat open with Gill, sigh.

Ghufraan @GhufraanAneeb Player gets injured/unavailable. BCCI to Mayank agarwal: Player gets injured/unavailable. BCCI to Mayank agarwal: https://t.co/MAMQclcEf1

Shakya18 @shakyamitra @chetans1987 Interesting if India sends Mayank Agarwal whose stats and technique have been exposed overseas but is still a specialist opening batter or if they send the most in-form domestic batter in the country Sarfaraz Khan if Rohit Sharma doesn't recover in time... @BCCI Interesting if India sends Mayank Agarwal whose stats and technique have been exposed overseas but is still a specialist opening batter or if they send the most in-form domestic batter in the country Sarfaraz Khan if Rohit Sharma doesn't recover in time...@BCCI @chetans1987

Danny @Ddnyana @crickashish217 If they had to then Priyank Panchal was best suited.. And he was there in our last squad.. Should've been called as replacement as soon as they got clarity on KL's injury..They had chance..He could've flown with Dravid,Iyer and Pant after the T2OI series v SA.. @crickashish217 If they had to then Priyank Panchal was best suited.. And he was there in our last squad.. Should've been called as replacement as soon as they got clarity on KL's injury..They had chance..He could've flown with Dravid,Iyer and Pant after the T2OI series v SA..

Andy vishak @jainabhi612 @CricCrazyJohns KS Bharath should open if Rohit is not fully fit @CricCrazyJohns KS Bharath should open if Rohit is not fully fit

Prabhanjan Badami @PABadami @CricCrazyJohns The selectors should have called up Abhimanyu Easwaran who was one of the reserve openers last year. Recalling the dropped Agarwal isn't a developmental step. @CricCrazyJohns The selectors should have called up Abhimanyu Easwaran who was one of the reserve openers last year. Recalling the dropped Agarwal isn't a developmental step.

naq5 @ntweet_55 @CricCrazyJohns they dint name a replacement after KL was ruled out now they expect mayank to play without warm up match. @CricCrazyJohns they dint name a replacement after KL was ruled out now they expect mayank to play without warm up match.

Vinod M @vinodmano12 @CricCrazyJohns Further indication that bcci is going the way having specific players for different formats @CricCrazyJohns Further indication that bcci is going the way having specific players for different formats

Vshenoy @Venkate64754351 @mufaddal_vohra Great life. Business class sponsored trip to UK for a guy who is not in form and will warm the bench. @mufaddal_vohra Great life. Business class sponsored trip to UK for a guy who is not in form and will warm the bench.

Mayank Agarwal likely to open the innings if Rohit Sharma does not make it by July 1

The Indian team management are currently employing a 'wait-and-watch' approach as there is a slight chance that Rohit Sharma might recover in time for the Test.

Should the Indian captain fail to make it to the playing XI, Agarwal is the likely choice at the top since he is the only opening batter alongside Shubman GIll in the squad. Sharma's absence also brings up the prospect of Jasprit Bumrah captaining India for the first time.

India will take on England in the fifth Test of the series at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 onwards. The Men In Blue are also scheduled to play three ODIs and T20Is after the conclusion of the Test.

