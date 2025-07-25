"It's not looking sundar at all" - Fans slam Team India for dismal bowling performance on Day 3 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 25, 2025 22:15 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @ketan_2004, @anushkaag2709, @mathewcbabraham X handles]
Fans took Team India to task for their lifeless bowling performance on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series, the visitors posted an impressive 358 in their first innings.

However, the bowlers have been a massive letdown as England have raced past 500 in their first innings. The Indian new ball bowlers were all over the place in a mini-session before Tea on Day 2, conceding 77 runs in 14 overs.

Despite a better showing in the final session, the hosts finished the second day on a solid 225/2. Things continued to go downhill for India on the third day, with England ending the first session on 332/2.

The second session started impressively with Washington Sundar striking twice before the home side wrestled back control again. They went into the tea break with the score reading a formidable 433/4 and a lead of 75 runs.

Fans on X slammed Team India for their listless bowling performance at such a crucial stage in the series with the following reactions:

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over India's bowling, with one saying:

"India's future in bowling department isn't bleak. It's darkness and certainly no light in near future."
"Bhuvi, Ishant, Umesh, Shami can still bowl better in test than this current test bowling line-up of our team india," tweeted a fan.
"You shud ask why shami is not the...if half fit bumrah can be selected so shud be shami ...NVR seen such a listless bowling performance from India in overseas for decade or so," a fan said.
Team India finally end Joe Root's long vigil

Ace England batter Joe Root continued his domination of Team India in Tests by bringing up a 12th century against them on Day 3 at Manchester. It was also the champion batter's 38th Test ton as he raced past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to second all-time in Test runs.

India finally dismissed Root on 150, with England one shy of the 500-run mark. Meanwhile, three of the other top four batters scored half-centuries despite none managing to convert them to three-figure scores.

Skipper Ben Stokes, struggling with cramps, retired hurt on 66, moments before Root's dismissal. The hosts are still in a dominant position at 515/5, with an overall lead of 157 runs and two days still to go after today.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
