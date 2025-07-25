"It's not looking sundar at all" - Fans slam Team India for dismal bowling performance on Day 3 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Fans took Team India to task for their lifeless bowling performance on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series, the visitors posted an impressive 358 in their first innings.However, the bowlers have been a massive letdown as England have raced past 500 in their first innings. The Indian new ball bowlers were all over the place in a mini-session before Tea on Day 2, conceding 77 runs in 14 overs.Despite a better showing in the final session, the hosts finished the second day on a solid 225/2. Things continued to go downhill for India on the third day, with England ending the first session on 332/2.The second session started impressively with Washington Sundar striking twice before the home side wrestled back control again. They went into the tea break with the score reading a formidable 433/4 and a lead of 75 runs.Fans on X slammed Team India for their listless bowling performance at such a crucial stage in the series with the following reactions:Fans continued expressing their disappointment over India's bowling, with one saying:&quot;India's future in bowling department isn't bleak. It's darkness and certainly no light in near future.&quot;&quot;Bhuvi, Ishant, Umesh, Shami can still bowl better in test than this current test bowling line-up of our team india,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;You shud ask why shami is not the...if half fit bumrah can be selected so shud be shami ...NVR seen such a listless bowling performance from India in overseas for decade or so,&quot; a fan said.Team India finally end Joe Root's long vigilAce England batter Joe Root continued his domination of Team India in Tests by bringing up a 12th century against them on Day 3 at Manchester. It was also the champion batter's 38th Test ton as he raced past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ricky Ponting to second all-time in Test runs.India finally dismissed Root on 150, with England one shy of the 500-run mark. Meanwhile, three of the other top four batters scored half-centuries despite none managing to convert them to three-figure scores.Skipper Ben Stokes, struggling with cramps, retired hurt on 66, moments before Root's dismissal. The hosts are still in a dominant position at 515/5, with an overall lead of 157 runs and two days still to go after today.