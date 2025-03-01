"It's that man again"- Former Indian cricketer shares hilarious video to describe Travis Head's love for teams in blue jersey [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to X to share a video and describe Australian opener Travis Head's affinity for scoring runs against teams in blue jerseys.

Head has been in phenomenal touch over the last two years. Several fans have noted that the southpaw has been consistent across formats, but his numbers become even better when he bats against teams wearing a blue jersey. Notably, he scored a match-winning century in the 2023 World Cup final against India to help Australia lift the title.

In the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, Head blasted an unbeaten 40-ball 59* against Afghanistan in Lahore before the match got abandoned due to rain. He smashed nine fours and a six, and the way he was batting, it seemed like he would guide Australia to the 274-run target quite comfortably.

Reacting to Head's onslaught before the match got abandoned, Jaffer shared a video clip on X. Here's what he captioned the clip:

"It's that man again!"

Jaffer shared a video of an elephant, who behaved properly with a lady. However, the second part of the clip showed the elephant going crazy and chasing people around him, describing his performances against teams wearing blue jerseys.

Travis Head might play against the Men in Blue soon in 2025 Champions Trophy

Australia have officially qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals after the no result in the match against Afghanistan. The Aussies will battle either India or New Zealand in the semifinals round.

If it turns out to be a knockout game between India and Australia, Travis Head will get one more opportunity to play against a team in blue.

In his last meeting against India in the white-ball format, Head scored a whirlwind half-century in the Super 8s stage of 2024 T20 World Cup. However, he did not receive enough support from other batters, and Australia lost that match. It will be interesting to see how Head performs if he plays against India again.

