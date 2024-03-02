"It's a massive headache for the Gujarat Giants" - Reema Malhotra criticizes Giants' batting in WPL 2024 loss to UP Warriorz

Reema Malhotra has termed the Gujarat Giants' (GG) underwhelming batting performances in WPL 2024 a huge headache for the franchise.

The Giants posted 142/5 after being asked to bat first by the UP Warriorz (UPW) in their league-phase clash in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1. The Warriorz chased down the below-par target with six wickets and 26 deliveries to spare to hand GG their third consecutive loss at the start of the tournament.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra was asked about the Gujarat Giants failing to post a good total despite bolstering their batting by including Laura Wolvaardt in the playing XI. She responded:

"The change was good but you also need results along with change. Beth Mooney was also talking about that. If you don't build partnerships, you will find yourself in difficulties and that is what happened."

"You were batting first, partnerships lay the foundation, and if your foundation is weak, how will you make tall buildings? It's a massive headache for the Gujarat Giants because they have big names but they are searching for form and probably runs," the former India player added.

Malhotra noted that the Giants failed to set a challenging target for the Warriorz on a batting-friendly surface. She stated:

"On this Chinnaswamy wicket, where the pitch has runs and the ground is small, there if you post a total of 140-150, you will not put pressure on any team and instead release the pressure on them as you can chase accordingly."

Phoebe Litchfield (35 off 26) and Ashleigh Gardner (30 off 17) were the only GG batters to reach 30. The duo added 52 runs for the fourth wicket in just 5.1 overs but the damage had already been done by their batters' sluggish approach in the first 13 overs of their innings.

"They will have to assign roles" - Reema Malhotra questions Gujarat Giants' batting order

Phoebe Litchfield was sent to bat at No. 4. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema Malhotra opined that the Gujarat Giants didn't use their players effectively. She explained:

"I feel they will have to regroup. They will have to assign roles. For example, when Beth Mooney's wicket fell in the sixth over today, I feel Litchfield should have come there. You shouldn't see who would bat at No. 3, you should see who would go after six overs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Giants need to use their aggressive batters like Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana and Ashleigh Gardner better.

"Litchfield should have been sent there. They have Litchfield, Hemalatha, Sneh Rana and Gardner - they are big hitters and big-match players. If you don't give them more balls to play, you will find yourself in difficulty. You expect performances from big players but you should know how to extract those performances from them," Malhotra stated.

The Gujarat Giants sent Harleen Deol at No. 3 when Beth Mooney was dismissed in the sixth over. The Indian batter managed only 18 runs off 24 deliveries, which put GG behind the eight ball.

