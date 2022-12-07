"It's a matter of trying to get confidence" - Sunil Gavaskar on how India should approach final ODI

Sunil Gavaskar feels India need to win the final ODI against Bangladesh to gain confidence ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against the same opponents.

The Men in Blue suffered a five-run defeat to the Tigers in the second ODI in Mirpur on Wednesday, December 7. They will be playing for pride in the final game in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10, with Litton Das and Co. having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

During a post-match discussion on Sony Sports, Gavaskar was asked whether he feels India will field their strongest side in the final ODI, to which he replied:

"They have to because it's a matter of trying to get confidence for the Test matches that follow. Sure, the composition of the Test squad and the ODI squad is going to be a little different but you need to be confident against a team that is batting and bowling so well."

Gavaskar wants the visitors to go on a winning spree starting with the final ODI on Saturday. The former Indian skipper observed:

"Bangladesh has been outstanding in these two matches. India need to win this. India need to reduce the margin to 2-1, win that third ODI and get the confidence for the Test match that follows a few days later at Chattogram, and then come back here and try and wrap the series."

The first Test is scheduled to be played in Chattogram from December 14 to 18. The two sides will return to Mirpur for the second Test, starting on December 22.

"They give themselves a very good chance to qualify for the WTC final" - Sunil Gavaskar

India will host Australia for a four-match Test series.

Gavaskar highlighted the importance of India winning the two Tests against Bangladesh, explaining:

"The incentive of course is that if India win, they have got four Test matches against Australia in February, they have got these two Test matches, if they win five out of the six Test matches, they give themselves a very good chance to qualify for the WTC final."

Athar Ali Khan was further asked about Bangladesh looking for a clean sweep in the ODI series, to which he responded:

"It will be tremendous if they can achieve that. I feel that India will come back strongly. They are more than capable of coming back strongly and winning the third ODI. So Bangladesh cannot be complacent. You need to be absolutely spot-on in terms of what you do."

India will likely be without Rohit Sharma for the final ODI. The Indian skipper injured his thumb while attempting to take a catch at second slip in Wednesday's game and will hope to be fully fit for the Test series.

