“It’s not necessary to play him” – Saba Karim on Prithvi Shaw ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Saba Karim wants Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to play ahead of Prithvi Shaw in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

The former India selector feels that the Men in Blue should give their openers a longer rope to cement their place in the playing XI. Karim added that Shaw is already benefitting by simply being part of the squad. He wants the swashbuckling opener to wait for his opportunity.

Speaking on India News, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

“It’s good that you have brought back Prithvi Shaw into the system. If he stays with the team then it will build discipline inside him. You can monitor or guide him. Rahul Dravid is there. It’s not necessary to play him. I accept that he has talent and ability.”

He added:

“We want Shubman Gill to become a three-format player, so should we tell him that it’s enough? The same goes for Ishan Kishan.”

Reetinder Singh Sodhi echoed Saba Karim's sentiments. Speaking on the same platform, the former Indian cricketer said:

“We might witness Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill score big. The top-order dilemma might get solved and India win today.”

The statements come even as Shubman Gill has failed to deliver in his last four out of five T20I innings – scoring 7, 5, 46, 7 and 11 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan’s scores in the last five innings read 37, 2, 1, 4 and 19. He is yet to score a half-century in the last 13 T20Is, with sis last half-century coming against South Africa in June last year.

On the other hand, Mumbai's Shaw has been included in India's squad for T20Is after his 379-run knock against Assam in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

“Hardik Pandya needs to focus on all these things” – Saba Karim feels Yuzvendra Chahal was under bowled in second T20I

Saba Karim expressed his dissent at Hardik Pandya for not completing Yuzvendra Chahal’s four overs in the second T20I. The former India cricketer said:

“You bowled Yuzi Chahal for only two overs in the last game. He also took a wicket, bowled well. On the other hand, you bowled Deepak Hooda for four overs. Yuzi Chahal is your premier T20 bowler."

He continued:

"You don’t use him for four overs and instead, the sixth or seventh bowling option bowled four overs. Hardik Pandya needs to focus on all these things.”

Chahal bowled a couple of overs against New Zealand in the second match. He bowled a maiden and picked up a wicket for just four runs.

