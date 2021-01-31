"It's been nice to bowl more" - Marnus Labuschagne enjoying new role in the BBL

Marnus Labuschagne has been a revelation since making his return to the BBL. But his batting exploits have been overshadowed by his impressive spin-bowling. The leg-spinner has an average and a strike-rate of less than 10 in the BBL10. Labuschagne has picked up some vital wickets, helping the Brisbane Heat make a deep playoff run.

Labuschagne's bowling has ensured that the hole left by Afghanistan's specialist spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been successfully filled by the Brisbane Heat. And the Australian batsman is happy to do the job with the ball in hand for his team.

"I love being in the game and it's been really nice to bowl more overs and get the team in a position. The guys who bowl before me build the pressure and it means teams need to come hard at me at the 11, 12-over mark. It's the twin leggies, I love it; (Swepson and I have) played cricket for a long time together, enjoy working on plans, fields and it's great to see him bowling so well too," said Labuschagne, as reported by AAP.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson have bolstered the Brisbane Heat bowling attack since returning from Test duty. Their impact has been immense for the Heat, who now find themselves in with a big chance of making the BBL final.

Marnus Labuschagne praises Ben Laughlin for his stunning catch

Marnus Labuschagne and the Brisbane Heat are finding their form at the right time

Ben Laughlin made the headlines earlier this week when his stunning catch helped the Brisbane Heat win the BBL Eliminator against the Adelaide Strikers. He pulled off an incredible one-handed catch while diving near the outfield to dismiss Michael Neser.

Marnus Labuschagne appreciated his effort and called him one of the best players of their team.

"I didn't think he was going to get there and he pulled out the big swan dive. Fielding is an attitude and he's one of our best at 38, so it's great to see him leading the charge like that."

Marnus Labuschagne and the Brisbane Heat will aim to beat the Sydney Thunder in their quest to reach the BBL final.