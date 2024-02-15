"It's okay such things happen"- Sarfaraz Khan opens up on conversation with Ravindra Jadeja after Stumps on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

A dream debut innings for Sarfaraz Khan was cut short when he was run out in an unfortunate manner late on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

Sarfaraz looked unfazed by the international stage and with 62 runs already off just 66 balls, it seemed like the 26-year-old would mark his debut with a fantastic hundred. However, a poor call from Ravindra Jadeja resulted in the debutant getting run out.

Nevertheless, speaking to the media after the end of the day's play, Sarfaraz Khan claimed that such things were normal in cricket and that he already had a conversation with Jadeja after Stumps. He said:

"(After stumps) He (Jadeja) told me that miscommunication happened from his end. However, I just said in return that it's okay such things happen. Miscommunication happens, it's just a part of the game. Run-outs happen in cricket. It's completely normal."

Ravindra Jadeja also took to Instagram to post a story in which he accepted that it was his poor call that got Sarfaraz run out. The veteran all-rounder is still unbeaten on 110* and India desperately need him to keep going.

Sarfaraz Khan on partnership with Ravindra Jadeja

Before the ill-fated run-out, Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja added crucial 77 runs for the fifth wicket. Sarfaraz credited Jadeja for keeping on communicating with him and ensuring nerves didn't get the better of the right-hander. On this, he stated:

"During lunch time I had told Jaddu Bhai, 'Jaddu Bhai, mere se baat karke khelna (please keep talking to me while batting).' Talking while batting helps me and he really helped me in the middle."

He further added:

"Initially when you're new, you do feel whether you belong to the level and you get nervous. I did get nervous when I missed a sweep shot right at the start. However, he (Jadeja) told me, 'Just spend time in the middle. Things automatically will get easier.' I followed that and runs kept flowing."

Sarfaraz Khan's run-out gave a bitter-sweet feeling to a rather fantastic day overall for Team India. From a precarious situation at 33/3, centuries from Rohit Sharma (131) and Jadeja and a fine showing on debut by Sarfaraz ensured that the hosts already had 326/5 on the board at the end of play on Day 1.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App